MT Jones shines on Levitt stage

The Middlesboro Music Series continued on Thursday evening with British crooner MT Jones bringing his jazzy R&B sound to the Levitt AMP stage. Along with several of his original favorites, the Liverpool native also delivered an entertaining version of the Beatles’ “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

The soulful evening was kicked off by Jeanine Fuller, from Knoxville, who delivered a terrific show with dynamic vocals to a funk and R&B sound.

The Middlesboro Music Series continues on Thursday with the Ally Venable Band. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. with Mighty Blue taking the stage. (Photos by Jay Compton)