Elizabeth Madon named executive director of Bell County Chamber of Commerce

Elizabeth Madon will be the new executive director of the Bell County Chamber of Commerce, the chamber announced in a press release on Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to this position,” said Rian Johnson, president of the Bell County Chamber of Commerce. “Her deep roots in our community and her passion for service make her the right person at the right time. She understands the importance of working across city and county lines to help our local businesses thrive. The future of the Chamber has never looked so bright.”

A lifelong resident of Bell County and a retired educator, Madon brings decades of leadership, community engagement, and local pride to her new role.

Madon, a former teacher and GEAR UP College and Career Navigator, has worked in both the Pineville Independent and Bell County School Districts. She is known for her dedication to young people, her ability to build strong relationships, and her commitment to local progress.

Her official start date is scheduled for August 18, and she will be dividing her time equally between Pineville, Middlesboro, and communities across the county. In this new leadership role, Madon will focus on uniting Bell County through collaborative economic development efforts—supporting small businesses, attracting larger investments, and working closely with both city governments and county officials to strengthen the region’s business landscape.

Elizabeth and her husband, Senator Scott Madon, have two grown children. Their son, Ben, is a banker and real estate agent. Their daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Brad Sizemore, both work in the Bell County School System as educators and coaches. Ashley and Brad are the parents of four children: Maddie, Braxton, Cooper, and Brayden.

For more information about the Bell County Chamber of Commerce, please visit our Facebook page or contact us at bellcountykychamber@gmail.com.