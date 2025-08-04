Lady Cats ready to take next step, compete for a 13th Region title

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Since Shawn Fultz took over as coach in 2019, Bell County volleyball has gone from the district cellar to regional contender. After finishing 4-22 in 2018, the Lady Cats have won four 52nd District titles over the past six seasons, including regional final four appearances each of the last two years. With only one starter graduating from last season’s 28-11 squad, the Lady Cats hope to take the next step this fall and challenge Corbin and Whitley County for a 13th Region title.

“We have had a great summer. I feel like this team is full of talent and have some goals that were left unfulfilled last season,” Fultz said. “They are hungry to do some things that haven’t been done in the past.”

The Lady Cats are led by one of the region’s most imposing players at the net as 6-foot-3 Kairi Lamb returns for her senior season after leading the team with 698 kills and 91 blocks, along with adding 311 digs and 60 service aces.

“I’m expecting a big, exciting season out of Kairi,” Fultz said. :She has worked hard and is determined to make her senior year her best.”

Neveah Allen, also a senior, was third in kills with 103 and second in assists with 341. She had 340 digs and 39 service aces.

“Nevaeh is also coming into her senior season. She gives us a lot of experience at the setter position and is always fun to watch,” Fultz said.

Emma Winkler had a breakout freshman season with a team-high 493 assists while ranking second in kills with 158 and in digs with 376 along with 39 service aces.

“Emma will be a game changer for us,” Fultz said. “She is a fierce competitor and loves to win.”

Adyson Scott and Alexis Brown, both juniors, are also returning starters. Scott recorded 171 digs last season, along with 30 kills and 17 assists. Brown had a team-high 93 service aces, along with 370 digs, 60 kills and 36 assists.

“Adyson had a really good off-season. She got a lot stronger and is hitting the ball really well,” Fultz said. “Alexis is really strong defensively. I will depend on her a lot for defense.”

Laiken Hamontree, a junior, had 37 digs and 26 kills last season. Gracie Barton, also a junior, added 33 kills and 18 blocks.

“Laiken has improved quite a bit. They will both help us a lot in blocking,” Fultz said.

Freshman Hailee Daniels moves into the lineup at libero.

“Hailee will take over at the libero position and help us defensively,” Fultz said. “She played for me in middle school is a really strong defensive player.”

Fultz also likes the Lady Cats’ depth this season.

“Our junior class has improved tremendously over the summer, with Lexi Brown, Laiken Hammontree, Adyson Scott, Reece Jasic and Gracie Barton,” he said. “We also have some younger girls who have stepped up this summer and played really well, including Hailee Daniels, Bristal Jordan, Millie Ridings, Aeriauna Lawson and Bailee Miracle.”

While Corbin and Whitley County remain the regional favorites, both Bell County and Harlan County figure to challenge with veteran lineups returning after finishing in the regional semifinals.

“That’s certainly our goal. We want to get to the next level,” Fultz said. “We have to do a better job of putting games away. We couldn’t get over the hump in several games. We are excited to get the season started and see what happens.”

Bell County schedule

Aug. 18 at Jellico, Tenn.

Aug. 19 at Jackson County

Aug. 19 at Lynn Camp

Aug. 26 at Middlesboro

Aug. 28 at Barbourville

Sept. 2 at Corbin

Sept. 4 at Harlan County

Sept. 8 Jellico, Tenn.

Sept. 9 Harlan

Sept. 15 Clay County

Sept. 16 Middlesboro

Sept. 18 Lynn Camp

Sept. 25 at Harlan

Sept. 29 Knox Central

Sept. 30 Barbourville

Oct. 2 Harlan County

Oct. 13 Whitley County