Lady Lions hungry for threepeat despite key graduation losses

Special to the Daily News

The quest for a third straight 51st District Tournament championship will look quite different for the Pineville volleyball team. The Mountain Lions lose not only their three highest producers and three-year starters in Ava Arnett (350 kills, 144 blocks, 495 digs and 94 service aces) last season, Addison Slone (262 kills, 421 digs and 110 service aces) and Kamryn Biliter (583 assists, 91 service aces), but will also have to replace all-time leaders in the history of the program in their respective categories.

Pineville coach Samantha North is not into making excuses for the 2025 campaign.

“Last year’s graduating class was special, and we achieved a lot together, but this year we have not lowered our expectations,” North said “We are smaller and more defense-minded, and we want to be the most annoying team anyone plays this year for our scrap and effort.” While losing a majority of production from last year’s 25-13 team, the Lady Lions will return some familiar faces to the lineup.

Brynlee Sizemore, a sophomore (280 digs, 100 assists, 95 kills and 61 service aces), had a stellar freshman season, but will be asked for more this season.

“Brynlee is athletic and makes things happen on the court,” North said. “Her role is going to look a little bit different this year, but she is just one of those players I can plug anywhere, and she will make a play.”

Jaycee Caldwell, another sophomore (189 digs, 63 kills, 15 blocks and 14 service aces), played in 96 sets and 37 games last season. No stranger to front row or back row, Caldwell will be called upon to do both this season.

“I traded back row and front row with Jaycee last season, and she excelled at both,” North said. “She’s had a great summer in the front row; I think she is ready to make a big jump in attacking.”

Two senior captains will also look for advanced roles this season. Makayla Terrell (162 digs, 72 service aces) and Makenna Turner (72 kills, 27 blocks) are no strangers to the starting rotation.

“Makayla has been playing for us at the JV level since sixth grade. She is a leader, loves the game and is finally in a role where she can do some attacking for us this season,” North said. “Makenna was a 13th Region all-tournament selection for a reason; she came on strong late for us last year at the net. I am excited to see where she goes with the volume of sets she will be getting this year.”

Seniors Brooke Harris (232 digs, 85 service aces) and Mackenzie Caldwell (39 digs), who missed much of last season due to an injury, join Makayla Caldwell and Isabella Adams to round out a seasoned lineup with varsity experience. Freshman setter Audrey Yates and sophomore setter Emma Cupp will also see varsity time .

“Throughout the years of building our program, we have set a standard for how we wanted our culture to be, and I think we have achieved it,” North concluded. “We hit 100 wins as a program, went back-to-back as the 51st District champions and had our winningest season yet. We have strong senior leadership and a group of underclassmen who have put in work all summer long.”

Pineville will get the season started on Aug. 18 at home against Clay County.

Aug. 18 Clay County

Aug. 19 Middlesboro

Aug. 21 at Harlan

Aug. 25 Oneida Baptist

Aug. 26 Knox Central

Sept. 4 Barbourville

Sept. 9 J. Frank White Academy

Sept. 11 at Red Bird

Sept. 15 Harlan

Sept. 16 at Owsley County

Sept. 22 at Middlesboro

Sept. 23 Lynn Camp

Sept. 29 at Berea

Oct. 7 at Oneida Baptist

Oct. 9 Red Bird

Oct. 13 at Lynn Camp