Bell County man indicted for multiple sexual offenses

A Bell County man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges including sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

Logan Trent Howard, 28, was originally arrested on April 11 after Bell County deputies and a Pineville Police officer responded to a call of a domestic violence incident at a Varilla Road residence in Calvin. Once on scene Logan Howard was seen arguing with his girlfriend at the door to the residence. Howard was taken into custody during the investigation.

After investigating, probable cause was found to charge Howard with: Sodomy – 1st degree – victim under the age of 12, Sexual abuse – 1st degree – victim under the age of 12, Tampering with physical evidence, Possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, Attempted escape – 3rd degree, and Unlawful transaction with a minor – 1st degree – illegal sex act under the age of 16.

Howard was initially held in the Knox County Detention Center but is currently lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. Detective Hunter Luttrell is in charge of the investigation.

WRIL reports that Howard is also facing multiple charges regarding the theft of multiple firearms from a family member. He is charged in that case with (12) counts of theft by unlawful taking – firearm, (3) counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, (9) nine counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft by unlawful taking – all others – over $1,000 but under $10,000. Howard was charged by Pineville Police in August of 2024. Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth is in charge of the investigation.

While he has multiple court dates coming up between August and September, he will be arraigned on August 29th for the sexual offenses and have a pretrial conference on the firearm thefts the same day.