Veteran Bell squad building for another run at the 3A state title

By John Henson

Sports Writer

With a massive senior class back from last year’s 11-2 squad, the Bell County Bobcats have their sights set squarely on a 3A state championship. Several players were a big part of the 13-2 squad in 2023 that fell in the state finals to Louisville CAL.

Blake Burnett was the starting quarterback on that state runner-up team and is coming off a big junior season when he passed for 1,204 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 517 yards on the ground. Kaleb Miller led the Bell ground attack with 2,105 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns. Hunter Everage added 532 yards on the ground and James Neal chipped in with 292 yards. Joseph Brigmon led the team in catches with 21 for 565 yards. Hunter Everage and Caydon Huff each had six catches with 147 and 146 yards receiving, respectively. Miller had seven catches for 113 yards.

Jaxson Pratt will anchor the Bobcats’ offensive line as a four-year starter.

The Bobcats lost four of their top nine in tackles to graduation but brings back Joshua Owens, who led the team with 103 tackles. Logan Greene, a sophomore, added 70 tackles. Brigmon had 57 tackles, followed by Huff with 50 and Burnett with 44 tackles and six interceptions. Alexander Goodin, Everage, Pratt, Neal, Conner Miracle and Spencer Phiipps each had 20 more or tackles.

Bell County 2025 schedule

Aug. 29 at Perry Central

Sept. 5 Wayne County

Sept. 12 Harlan County

Sept/ 19 at Whitley County

Sept. 26 at McCreary Central

Oct. 3 Rockcastle County

Oct. 10 Knox Central

Oct. 24 at Clay County

Oct. 31 Pulaski County