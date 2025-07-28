Published 8:27 am Monday, July 28, 2025

Doris Jean Smith Baird, 78, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Red Bird on October 6, 1946, a daughter of the late Frank and Florence Smith and Nettie Mae Knuckles Smith. Doris was a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church and had been a Registered Nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Baird; sister, Barbara Smith; and brothers, Jack Smith, Carl Smith, and Wayne Smith. Doris is survived by her children, Charles and Margaret Burnett of Pineville, Elizabeth Burnett and Greg Johnson of Pineville, David and Karen Smith of Middlesboro, Clark and Letecia Burnett of Pineville, and Kenneth and Kristy Burnett of Pineville; bonus daughters, Mary and Bob Depew of Macedon, New York, and Sally and Mark Deming of Macedon, New York; grandchildren, Latoya and Jacob O’neall, Charles David and Heather Burnett, Tonya and Logan Money, John Levi, Joe Levi, David Napier, Cody and Courtney Smith, Derek Smith, Johnathan and Mikayla Burnett, Jessica and Shea Miller, Braelyn Burnett, Kaelyn Burnett, Kenton Burnett, Shelby and Mike Russell, and Erika Deming; great-grandchildren, Scarlett O’neall, Sarah O’neall, Raymond Burnett, Oliver Burnett, Destiny Money, Xaiver Money, Madison Levi, Bentley Joe Levi, Matthew Napier, Arianna Napier, Greyson Smith, Maverick Smith, Lilith Burnett, Norie Burnett, and Riley Russell; brother, Paul Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Engle and Mr. Terry Nelson, Jr. presiding. Music will be provided by Lenora Warren. Burial will follow at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Baird Family.