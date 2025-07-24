SKCTC launches Gowns for Grads Fund to support students in need Published 10:16 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

CUMBERLAND, Ky. — In celebration of its 65th anniversary, Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College has launched Gowns for Grads, a new initiative designed to ensure that every student has the opportunity to participate in commencement, regardless of financial barriers.

Supporters are encouraged to donate gently used matte blue regalia or make a donation of $65 to the Gowns for Grads Fund for SKCTC students who cannot afford graduation regalia.

“We believe in removing barriers for our students so that nothing stands in the way of celebrating this milestone achievement,” said Tiffany Hampton, SKCTC development officer.

In recent years, KCTCS replaced the previous black or shiny blue graduation attire to the current matte blue cap and gown.

Graduates from last year are encouraged to donate their gowns for future graduates. Gifts of any amount are welcomed and appreciated. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the SKCTC Advancement Office, 700 College Road, Cumberland, KY 40823.

For more information, contact Tiffany Hampton at 606.589.3083 or thampton0059@kctcs.edu.