Pineville man charged after being fond with severed phone lines Published 10:02 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Pineville Police have arrested a Pineville man after severed phone lines were found in his truck on Saturday evening, July 19.

According to the PPD release, Officer Patrick Brooks was on patrol at 5:50 p.m. on July 19 when he found a 2010 Ford Ranger with an individual standing next to it identified as 55-year-old David Gambrel of Pineville. The officer checked on Gambrel as a motorist in need of assistance.

During the check, Officer Brooks discovered that Gambrel had loaded multiple severed AT&T lines in the bed of the pickup truck. Those lines had been reported cut to the Kentucky State Police earlier that morning.

David Gambrel was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center, charged with criminal mischief – 1st degree – tampering with key infrastructure assets.

In his citation, the officer states that Gambrel: “having no right to do so or any reasonable ground to believe that he has such right, intentionally or wantonly damages, possesses, or tampers with the operation of a key infrastructure asset (defined as a facility, equipment, or communication line used in the delivery of cable television, telephony, or broadband service) in a manner that renders the asset inoperable, in whole or part, or renders the operation of the asset harmful or dangerous.”