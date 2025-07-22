MLGA’s Christmas in July raises $18,000 for local students Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more The Middlesboro County Club was all decked out to host the Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association’s annual Christmas in July Golf Scramble. This year over $18,000 was raised to provide Christmas presents to needy middle and high school students. (Photo by Jay Compton) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Santa tees off during the MLGA Christmas in July Golf Scramble. (Photo courtesy Emily Cole) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more The Community Trust Bank team of Bethany Evans, David Buis, Steve Evans and Ray Mabe took first place with a score of 56. (Photo submitted) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more The Bell County Attorney Chris Douglas’ team of Morgan McCune, Lindsay Haywood, Douglas and Chris Barnes placed second with a score of 57. (Photo submitted)

The Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association’s (MLGA) fourth annual Christmas in July Golf Scramble was a resounding success. They raised an astounding $18,000 to provide Christmas gifts for local middle and high school students in need.

“We are so proud to see this event grow each year, and even more proud of the generosity and holiday spirit that lives in our community — even in the middle of July! Thank you for helping us make magic happen,” said Celia Shoffner of the MLGA.

The event, which is held at the Middlesboro Country Club, has a mission of bringing joy and holiday cheer to local students who may not otherwise receive gifts during the Christmas season.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support from our players, sponsors, volunteers, and community. This year’s tournament was our biggest and most impactful yet,” Shoffner said.

Community Trust Bank’s team of Bethany Evans, David Buis, Steve Evans and Ray Mabe took first place with a score of 56. Bell County Attorney Chris Douglas’ team of Morgan McCune, Lindsay Haywood, Douglas and Chris Barnes placed second with a score of 57.

Other teams participating included Community Trust, First State Bank (a division of Y-12 Federal Credit Union), Pinnacle Painting, MIA, Hearthside Bank, Soapy J’s, Crater City Coffee, Arnold Family Athletics, Green Construction, Cops for Kids, Middlesboro Independent Schools and Coca-Cola Bottling Works.

Shoffner also wanted to thank other Christmas in July sponsors Redmond Chevrolet, Smithfield Foods, JRS Restaurant Corporation and Christy McGregor.

With the $18,000 raised this year, the MLGA has now raised over $50,000 over the last four years.

All funds raised from the tournament will go directly towards providing Christmas gifts for the students in need. They work with social workers at Middlesboro Middle School, Yellow Creek School Center and Middlesboro High School to identify the students. MLGA then collaborates with their parents and guardians to select the gifts. The gifts are purchased and wrapped by MLGA volunteers and then presented to guardians anonymously with a blank tag.

The MLGA is a non-profit organization with the mission to provide charitable, educational, and social opportunities to women in the community.

Christmas in July raised $13,500 in 2022, $14,000 in 2023, $15,000 in 2024, and $18,000 this year.

“We are thrilled to see our donations growing more and more each year,” said Shoffner. “It’s heartwarming to know that our efforts are making a greater impact in our community. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event and are hopeful that we’ll break another record, continuing to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”