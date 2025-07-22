Bell Schools move start of school to Aug. 25 Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Bell County Board of Education has adopted a variable school calendar for the 2025-26 school year. The decision was made during a special called meeting on Monday.

With the change, the first day of school for students in the Bell County School System will be Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. The calendar was changed due to several schools in the county having air conditioning units that need to be replaced.

The district shared the new calendar in a post on their Facebook page on Monday evening. Students will not have to make-up any school days related to the delayed start. The last day for students is still currently May 15, 2026.