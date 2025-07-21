Published 8:12 am Monday, July 21, 2025

William “Bill” Author Smiddy – 76 of Maynardville, passed away July 18, 2025 at his home with his son and wife at his side. He is preceded in death by parents, Ada and Cleo Smiddy; and several brothers and sisters. Bill is survived by wife of 23 years, Teresa Ann Wolfenbarger Smiddy; son, William Smiddy; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Trinity Funeral Home, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bill Smiddy. 865-992-500 www.trinityfuneralhom.net William “Bill” Author Smiddy 08/09/1949-2025