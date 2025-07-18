MPB All Stars split four games during Central Regional tourney Published 9:37 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

The Middlesboro Pineville Bell All Stars, who captured the Kentucky state championship earlier this month, split four games this week in the Central Regional in Lawrenceburg.

MPB opened with a 22-0 loss Tuesday to the Michigan state champs as Lyla Turmell and Lillian Tiller teamed on a no-hitter.

Addyson Scott and Jordyn Smith pitched for MPB.

MPB bounced back Wednesday with a 7-0 win over Frankfort as Smith tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Aubrie Womack had four hits in four at bats with a double and two RBI. Monica Whitehead and Smith added two hits each with Smith recording a triple and double and Whitehead having a homer and single. Abby Jackson added a double. Gracie Hensley had a single.

MBP recorded a 13-3 win over Indiana on Wednesday as Scott pitched a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Addison Maiden led MPB on offense with a double and single. Smith and Whitehead added doubles with Smith also contributing a sacrifice fly. Scott, Abby Jackson and Lily Partin had singles.

MPB closed tournament play with a 13-0 loss to the Illinois state champs.

Aly Streb pitched a two-hitter for Illinois with 10 strikeouts and one walk in the five-inning game.

Hensley and Smith had the only hits for MPB.

Scott gave up eight runs (five earned) on six hits in 3 1/3 innings. Smith allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.