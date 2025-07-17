Green named Admiral in Yellow Creek Navy Published 1:07 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Mayor Boone Bowling presented a special medal to Bob Green in recognition of his being named an Admiral in the Yellow Creek Navy, the highest honor the City of Middlesboro can bestow upon a citizen. (Photo by Jay Compton) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Bob Green accepts a framed certificate from Councilman Brad Cawood in recognition of his being named an Admiral in the Yellow Creek Navy, the highest honor the City of Middlesboro can bestow upon a citizen. (Photo by Jay Compton)

Bob Green, of Green Construction, was presented with the City of Middlesboro’s highest honor during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He was named as an Admiral in the Yellow Creek Navy for his lifetime of community involvement and support for non-profit organizations and charities that benefit the local youth.

He was presented a framed certificate by Councilman Brad Cawood and a medal by Mayor Boone Bowling.

“We would like to take this time to recognize an important member of our community, Bob Green,” Bowling said before sharing some of Green’s biographical information.

Green was born and raised in Middlesboro and graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1960. He went to LMU for three years and the University of Tennessee for two years. After college he went into the Air Force for four years and then moved back home to Middlesboro.

“Bob has worn many hats in his years of construction experience, as a General Contractor, Construction Manager, and CEO of Green Construction Company,” Bowling read.

Bob is married to Carol Green and has 4 children: Elizabeth Green Larew, Shannon Green, Jennifer Green, and Bo Green. He also has 7 grandchildren and a host of relatives who live in the area around Middlesboro.

Green has been involved in many community activities. He, along with his wife Carol, organized and ran Middlesboro/Tri-State Junior Pro Basketball League for 15 years starting back in 1988. He is still involved in the current Middlesboro JR Pro Basketball League. He was also active in the City Men’s Softball League for 25 years and ran the league during the 1970s and 1980s.

Through his personal involvement or that of Green Construction, Bob has been a huge contributor to many organizations, non-profit organizations and charities throughout his life in and around Middlesboro.

He has received the Kentucky Colonel award and was recognized for significant contributions to his community, state and nation. Green has also been an active member of Covenant Methodist Church for 45 years where he served on many committees including being the chair of Trustees for years.

“We just want to say thank you for everything that you have done. It’s been a lifetime of commitment that you have given to the youth as a business owner or just being there to help when needed,’ Bowling said.