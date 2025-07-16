SKCTC announces spring semester honors list
Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Outstanding academic achievement earned high marks for students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. These distinctions honor students who have demonstrated exceptional performance and a commitment to academic excellence.
The President’s List acknowledges students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 credit hours in college-level coursework. The Dean’s List celebrates students who achieved a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 under the same academic requirements.
“We are incredibly proud of these students and the dedication they’ve shown to their education,” said SKCTC President Dr. Lee Harrison. “Being named to the President’s or Dean’s List is a significant accomplishment, and it reflects their hard work, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence.”
The following students were honored:
President’s List
Cumberland:
Darius Xavier Evans Akal, Austin T. Asher, Zoey Mashale Blair, Dustin Jonathan Blanton, James Elmo Brock, Miranda O. Brock, Destiny Alexandria Brown, Luke Cornett, Madison Darlene Creech, Kasandra Danielle Daniels, Koral Dubois, Ella Grace Farley, Summer Marie Farley, Olivia Grace Freeman, Audrey Lee Goss, Abbey Michelle Griffin, Misty Nicole Hall, Briana Hancock-Turner, Kayla Nicole Hines, Tristen Lee Honeycutt, Abbigaile Brooklyn Jones, Cameron Kobe Lester, Kaydee LeAnne Lewis, Ella C. Lisenbee, David Lee Maggard, Kayla R. Mcqueen, Trevor Harrison Mike, Faithann Michelle Muncy, Ava Garcia Nunez, Matthew Garcia Nunez, Bobby Ray Owens III, Emma Kristine Penny, Cailee Marie Pierce, Jonathan Russell Pruitt, Shannon Denise Pruitt, Christine Danielle Richards, Claire Amelia Sawyers, Alicia Scott, Jayden Johnathan Sexton, Ashley Smith, Gaven Smith, Jody S. Summers, Ryon D. Sutton, Taubreenia A. Sutton, Peyton Christopher Thompson, Alyssa Briann Tippett, Janie Marie Tolliver, and Harleigh Leann Vanover.
Harlan:
Jerica Paige Abner, Matthew E. Anderson, Brandy Nichole Barnett, Olivia Bilbrey, Jessica Ann Blakley, Amber Nicole Bowers, Christopher Blake Branscom, Billy Ray Brock, Tabitha Nicole Brock, Makinlee P. Brown, Loren D. Burgan, Amy Renee Burkhart, Odiess Olin Cothern, Brandy Nicole Couch, Karl Dylan Creech, Madison Nicole Crider, Kaitlyn Ann Daniels, Leah Morgan Davis, Jacqueline Lacy Day, Issac Cody Downs, Tarrie L. Elliot, Michael Patrick Isaiah Everly, Emily Michelle Fleenor, John Bill Foley, Alexis Mackenzie Freeman, Elsa M. Garrett, Katie Leighanne Gentry, Jennifer Aline Goodin, Mikhale Denis Hall, Breanna Kenova Haywood, Amy Hensley, Robert Lee Hensley, Samuel Angelo Henson, Ashley Honeycutt, Amanda Howard, Rodney Lynn Howard, Jeffery J. Irvin, Blake James, Kimberly Lynn Jones, Jerry B. Kirby, Carlyssia N. Madden, Jadden Aliyah Major, Elijah Tylin Mclendon, William S. Merrill, George Paul Middleton, Keonna Nicole Morales, Kayle Kathleen Morelli, Raymond J. Moses, Whitney Shyann Niece, Megan Sue Noe, Tabitha R. North, Jared Michael Rhymer, Santanna Evelyna Risner, Haley Nichole Scearse, Jayanna Kaye Sellers, Mary Katilyn Sergent, Bradley Marvin Shepherd, Hunter Ashton-John Simpson, Michael Hunter Smith, James Derek Stephenson, Amber Stepp, Crystal N. Stevens, Jowana Leann Sturgill, Chastity Renee Sullivan, Geoffery Joseph Allen Tolliver, Brandon Ray Trammell, Dylan Edward Turner, and Aaron Winn.
Knox:
Cody Allen Anderson, Nikita Asher, Tanner Jordan Asher, Christopher Keaton Baker, Holly Bargo, Zachary Dakota Bolin, Alexis Cheyanne Bowlin, Jessica Layne Brock, Alisha Nicole Brooks, Brandi Danielle Brunson, Allen Dougie Buell, Carrie Bullock, Braylee Elizabeth Callebs, Cynthia M. Collett, Emily Dawn Cooper, Hannah Faith Corey, Austin Blake Davis, Alyssa Nicole Douglas, Pamela Patricia Duff, Jaylynn Mykal Fain, Carter S. Foley, Matthew Wayne Eugene Garrison, Joshua Good, James Evie Gray, Seth Robert Gregory, Jasper Isaac Hubbs, Michaela Hurst, Josh Hutson, Heidi Lynn Johnson, Kaitlynn Justine Jones, Tequilla Justice, Travis C. Matlock, Jacob Daniel Middleton, Jamie Lynn Miller, Hope Michelle Mills, Serena Mills, Alexis Skye Moore, John Michael Myrick, Chasity Lee Owens, Lauren P. Partin, Cambree Lynn Prewitt, Emily Jo Russell, Jonathon Michael Rutherford, James Ethan Scott, Hollie Simpson, Aliya Raquel Smith, Samantah Lynn Smith, Madalyn E. Taylor, Makayla N. Taylor, Maisie Lynn Thomas, Cameron Jarvis Vaughn, Hannah Gabrielle Venrick, Landon Isaac Wallace, Kami Woolum, and Codee Jean Wyrick.
Middlesboro:
Isabella Grace Adams, Sarah Ashley Adolphson, Michael Devon Akers, Reese Patrick Arno, Brandon Charles Ball, Stacie Leanne Bargo, Leslie Ann Barnette, Jewelia Alyssia Lovelle Bayless, John Chase Bingham, Abigail Hope Blevins, Jessica Renee Bowlin, Makayla Annette Brock, Jack Dalton Bruce, Blake Andrew Burnett, Emma Grace Buttery, Hayden Douglas Clark, Holden Christian Clark, Aubrey Nevada Cloud, Kara Brooke Conley, Callie Grace Cox, Jadelyn Sue Crawford, Christy Michelle Cupp, Angela Daniels, Kasondra Alexi Daniels, Veronica Edds, Kierstyn Faith England, Tracie Linette Freyer, Jena Megan Gibson, Kaitlyn P. Givens, Courtney Shouvonne Goodin, Joseph Corey Goodin, Taylor Faye Goodman, Hannah Faith Green, Ava Grace Harris, Briana Kay Helton, Chloe Marie Hendrickson, Kimberly Renee Hitsman, Summer Lynn Johnson, Leah Elizabeth Jones, Ashton Conner Jordan, Olivia Claire Keith, Courtney Dawn Killion, Alexis King, Taylor Madison Layne, Sammie Lin, Addison M. Lucas, Jacob Tye Lundy, Chloe Grace Mahan, Ashton Isaiah Manis, Landon Blake Marsee, Brooklynn Faith Miller, Elizabeth S. Miller, Kara Faith Miracle, Makayla Elizabeth Morgan, Jeremiah Larry Nelson, John Clovis Osban, Jerica B. Ousley, Elana Keeley Partin, Rachel Ann Phipps, Jacob Robbins, Emily LaShay Rose, Hayden Maynard James Russell, Hailey Danielle Sanders, Kimberly Sue Schreiber, Stevie Nicole Shepherd, Malley Grace Smith, Faith Whitney Sweet, Kaydence Paige Taylor, Amie Lynn Teague, Crystal Lynette Temple, Kirsten Abigail Thompson, Austin Ellis Tidmore, Carson Robey Walters, Kadyn Elizabeth Wells, Bailey Morgan White, Grace Mae White, Madison Brooke Whitehead, Kelly Mj Wilder, Laura Wilder, and John Edward Wilhoit.
Pineville:
Samantha Marie Ball, Sherry Nicole Gray, Sarah Nicole Lyrock, Meredith Elaine Rowe, Dylan Wagers, and Phillip Wilson.
Whitesburg:
Ashley Brooke Adams, Heather Camille Akemon, Travis Dakota Bailey, Olivia Holleigh Barnett, Reece Pane Barnett, Trinity Marie Beauparlant, Kiley A. Bevins, Kaitlyn Marie Boggs, Peter Duke Brock, Summer Page Brock, Christopher Shane Brown, Tia Marie Brown, Tammy Callihan, Emmaleigh Madison Caudill, Jamie Caudill, Willis Roddie Caudill, Corinne Elizabeth Chambers, Madison Hope Church, James Morgan Coleman, Samuel Edward Collier, Shaun-Michael Collier, Andrew Layne Collins, Jordan R. Collins, Kandace Hope Collins, Isaiah Cornett, Jacqueline Ann Cornett, Savannah Michelle Day, Carmen Isabella Denison, Randy Ryan Dollarhyde, Hannah Flint, Jacob Andrew Hall, Destinee Faith Hammonds, Lauren M. Hampton, Adam Layne Henrikson, Gracie Ann Howard, Emily Allison Huff, Courtney Danielle Irvin, Kaitlyn Nicole Isaac, Rebecca Isom, Jesse Isaiah Ison, Brianna Paige King-Harrison, Cameron De Von Lucas, Camran Aiden Maggard, Misty Mcclanahan, Jenetta Ilene Norman, David Scott North, Caitlin Hope Potter, Kelly Ratliff, Darrell Lee Robinson, Keeka Lashae Sexton, Tyler Dakota Shackleford, James Ryan Shepherd, Ashley Spencer, Gunner Kane Stanley, Isabella Grace Stanley, Kayla Danielle Tackett, Sybil Amanda Whitaker, Mercedes Ladawn Winfree, and Laci Ann Wright.
Dean’s List
Cumberland:
Candice B. Adams, Kennessa Baker, Emily Christine Blanton, Emily Kay Bowling, Raygan Baylee Brittain, Sarah Brianna Caldwell, Lillian G. Clem, Callie Reece Creech, Olivia Faith Creech, Amanda Lyne Davenport, James Paul Farmer, Steve Anderson Griffin, Andrea Joy Hoskins, Dixie Denise Housley, Brayden Justin Jacks, Addison Hope Jackson, Bailee Rae Jones, Olivia Annabelle Kelly, Sydney Madison Lewis, Lindsey Nicole Maggard, Gabrielle Faye Maggard, Stella Mae Morris, Davin Riley Partin, Caroline Grace Shelton, Erica Leanne Faith Stevens, Christopher James Taylor, and Jessica Kelsey Watts.
Harlan:
Mitchell Wayne Alford, Jeremiah Wayne Allen, Paul Ball, Melodey Grace Barker, Kimberly Lynn Blanton, William Lee Botts, Adam David Brewer, Jason Alexander Bruce, Austin Samuel Buell, Brooklyn Racquel Burgan, Ryan Matthew Caldwell, Nina Loretta Cooper, Jessica Jean Daulton, Mark Evan Duff, Ashley D. Duff, Michelle L. Everly, Alexandria Jade Farmer, Alexzandria Rose Farmer, Nichole Ford, Charlotte Lynn Gentry, Kayleb Tyce Hall, Cassie Renee Hall-Simpson, Kyle Anthony Harris, Kimberly Renee Hatfield, Brittany Jean Helton, Bailey Hendrix, Ricky Hicks, Jeremy J. Holden, Marissa Hughes, Jason Hutchinson, John Dylan Jenkins, Caleb B. Johnson, Byron Mason Johnson, Olivia Lewis, Jeremiah David Madden, Kirsten B. Massingale, Phong Kevin Miller, Chad Alexander Nolan, Matthew Pennington, Jacob Lee Potter, Lisa Ramos, Tristen David Kade Reeves, Samantha Renna Saylor, Danny Ray Simpson, Stephen Dale Snyder, Mariah Stewart, Marley M. Sutton, Jennifer A. Swedersky, Stefanie J. Whitaker, Shelia Williams, and Andrew Scott Wright.
Knox:
Danielle Frances Arthur, Jacey Reece Boles, Stephen Michael Jim Brock, Cerrina Shantell Bushore-Reynolds, Devon K. Butcher, Macayla Lee Coffey, Christy L. Collins, Dalton James Crawford, Rebecca Ann Davis, Brittany Dick, Brandie Nicole Frost, Emma Faith Frost, Jonathan R. Fultz, Alexandria Paige Gibson, Kristopher Holmes Gilreath, Raygen Hunter Golden, Miranda Edith Hamilton, Hailey Drew Hembree, Paige Elizabeth Hensley, Ruth Alexis Henson, Landen Xavier Jeffry Hildebrand, Kara Olivia Hubbard, Ashley Nicole Hubbard, Taylor Mackenzie Hurd, Rachel Danielle Johnson, Keona Rashell Jones, Benjamin Edward King, Alex Mitchell Lopez, Barton Craig Mcdaniel, Mariah Faith Mills, Samantha Lee Mills, William Owens, Hanna E. Owens, Hannah Raye Payne, Wendy N. Perry, Taylor Lee Rookstool, Jacob Brandon Smith, Rae Dawn Smith, Charity Paige Steele, Chris Tanner Adam Wilson, and Ashley Woolum.
Middlesboro:
Noah Thomas Akers, Brooklyn Marie Anderson, Ava G. Arnett, Emalee L. Ausmus, Seaaria Baker, Miranda Nicole Baker, Case A. Bayless, Gregory Hubert Alan Beeler, Marah Keelie Belcher, Madison Rose Blevins, Tanya Ann Bowling, Holly Grace Brock, Brandon Isaac Brock, Grace Nicole Brown, Jessie Lynn Bruce, Jasmine Barbara Marie Buttery, Adison Rayleigh Caldwell, Lindsey B. Centers, Melinda Teaera Cheek, Patience Clouse, Joshua Cody, Courtney Collet, Karra Lindsae Cook, Eletheah Lynette Crawford, Savanna Nicole Daniels, Caitlin M. Defevers, Hanna Dobson, Brayden David Dunn, Sophie Elizabeth Farmer, Destiny Danielle Flowers, Rebekah Gambrel, Christina Gibson, Sophia Hazel Good, Erin Alexis Good, Mckinzie Lee Gray, Jennifer L. Griffin, Tristen Riley Hatfield, Madison Heck, Isaac Chase Helton, Megan Sueann Hensley, Holli Houston, Alisha A. Jackson, Gamble Ellis Johnson, Hannah Nicole Jones, Aubrey Elise Jones, Breanna Christine Kidwell, Madalynn Debrianna Lawson, Jessica L. Lewis, Lauren Paige Maiden, Brodrik Scott Marcum, Alex William Joseph Marsee, Lauren A. McGeorge, Jayden Chase Messer, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mills, Colby Payton Miracle, Tori Faith Miracle, Holden Grant Moore, Courtney Mullins, Madisyn Mackenzee North, Kayla Nicole Overbay, Sarah Parks, Makenna Cora Ellen Partin, Shelby Elizabeth Patterson, Ricky Lee Pletcher, Tanzi Rader, Malachai D. Ray, Kara Jo Redmond, Ramie Jolee Reese, Meranda Rhodes, Dakota Isaiah Ross, Dalton Gene Simpson, Brittany Beth Smith, Addyson Faith Smith, Leeann Elizabeth Sullivan, Allissa M. Taylor, James Evan Turner, Trenton Alexander Turner, Parker Kanyon Veach, Timothy Shane Welch, Winter Ray Allen Wilcox, Dakota W. Williams, Abriana Faith Willis, and Briona Lashay Witt.
Pineville:
Whitney Carroll, Trinity Lee Condosta, Emily Kaylynn Helton, Faith Lynn Hoskins, Heaven L. Maiden, Lauren Miller, Cooper Bailey Miracle, Haley Ann Redmond, and Michael Duane Willis.
Whitesburg:
Shelby Mary Adams, Josiah Luke Akemon, Wesley Dylan Akers, Kimberly Bailey, Rose Bailey, Caitlin Bates, Brandon Lee Blankenship, Chloe Elisabeth Boggs, Torell Isaiah Carter, Haley Gabrielle Elizabeth Coleman, Natalie Nichole Collins, Ayden Hunter Fields, Cadence Jade Firth, Rabon K. Fleming, Jaylyn Grace Foutch, Sarah Elizabeth Fox, Amanda Freeman, Christine Nicole Frye, Ashtan Mckaylee Hall, Adyn Douglas Hayes, Margaret Marie Holbrook, Taylor Ison, Destiny Deann Jones, James Calvin Jones, Macie Leigh Kincer, Sierra Maire Little, Brian Michael Maggard, Logan James McElroy, Ashley Brooke Moore, Elijah Kale Owens, Layton Shawn Pease, Macy Riona Pennington, Brooke Lee Ann Pike, Lydia Ruth Polly, Dalton Seth Sexton, Isaiah Ray Sexton, Kaleb Dawson Slone, Michele Stewart, Kennedi Rae Strong, Megan Grace Thacker, Cameron Elijah Triplett, Logan Wade Vance, Lindsay Hope Vanover, Kyleigh Michael Wright, Madison Grace Yonts, and Richard Caiden Yonts.
SKCTC congratulates all recipients for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the college community.