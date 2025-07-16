SKCTC announces spring semester honors list Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Outstanding academic achievement earned high marks for students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. These distinctions honor students who have demonstrated exceptional performance and a commitment to academic excellence.

The President’s List acknowledges students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 credit hours in college-level coursework. The Dean’s List celebrates students who achieved a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 under the same academic requirements.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and the dedication they’ve shown to their education,” said SKCTC President Dr. Lee Harrison. “Being named to the President’s or Dean’s List is a significant accomplishment, and it reflects their hard work, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence.”

The following students were honored:

President’s List Cumberland:

Darius Xavier Evans Akal, Austin T. Asher, Zoey Mashale Blair, Dustin Jonathan Blanton, James Elmo Brock, Miranda O. Brock, Destiny Alexandria Brown, Luke Cornett, Madison Darlene Creech, Kasandra Danielle Daniels, Koral Dubois, Ella Grace Farley, Summer Marie Farley, Olivia Grace Freeman, Audrey Lee Goss, Abbey Michelle Griffin, Misty Nicole Hall, Briana Hancock-Turner, Kayla Nicole Hines, Tristen Lee Honeycutt, Abbigaile Brooklyn Jones, Cameron Kobe Lester, Kaydee LeAnne Lewis, Ella C. Lisenbee, David Lee Maggard, Kayla R. Mcqueen, Trevor Harrison Mike, Faithann Michelle Muncy, Ava Garcia Nunez, Matthew Garcia Nunez, Bobby Ray Owens III, Emma Kristine Penny, Cailee Marie Pierce, Jonathan Russell Pruitt, Shannon Denise Pruitt, Christine Danielle Richards, Claire Amelia Sawyers, Alicia Scott, Jayden Johnathan Sexton, Ashley Smith, Gaven Smith, Jody S. Summers, Ryon D. Sutton, Taubreenia A. Sutton, Peyton Christopher Thompson, Alyssa Briann Tippett, Janie Marie Tolliver, and Harleigh Leann Vanover. Harlan: Jerica Paige Abner, Matthew E. Anderson, Brandy Nichole Barnett, Olivia Bilbrey, Jessica Ann Blakley, Amber Nicole Bowers, Christopher Blake Branscom, Billy Ray Brock, Tabitha Nicole Brock, Makinlee P. Brown, Loren D. Burgan, Amy Renee Burkhart, Odiess Olin Cothern, Brandy Nicole Couch, Karl Dylan Creech, Madison Nicole Crider, Kaitlyn Ann Daniels, Leah Morgan Davis, Jacqueline Lacy Day, Issac Cody Downs, Tarrie L. Elliot, Michael Patrick Isaiah Everly, Emily Michelle Fleenor, John Bill Foley, Alexis Mackenzie Freeman, Elsa M. Garrett, Katie Leighanne Gentry, Jennifer Aline Goodin, Mikhale Denis Hall, Breanna Kenova Haywood, Amy Hensley, Robert Lee Hensley, Samuel Angelo Henson, Ashley Honeycutt, Amanda Howard, Rodney Lynn Howard, Jeffery J. Irvin, Blake James, Kimberly Lynn Jones, Jerry B. Kirby, Carlyssia N. Madden, Jadden Aliyah Major, Elijah Tylin Mclendon, William S. Merrill, George Paul Middleton, Keonna Nicole Morales, Kayle Kathleen Morelli, Raymond J. Moses, Whitney Shyann Niece, Megan Sue Noe, Tabitha R. North, Jared Michael Rhymer, Santanna Evelyna Risner, Haley Nichole Scearse, Jayanna Kaye Sellers, Mary Katilyn Sergent, Bradley Marvin Shepherd, Hunter Ashton-John Simpson, Michael Hunter Smith, James Derek Stephenson, Amber Stepp, Crystal N. Stevens, Jowana Leann Sturgill, Chastity Renee Sullivan, Geoffery Joseph Allen Tolliver, Brandon Ray Trammell, Dylan Edward Turner, and Aaron Winn. Knox: Cody Allen Anderson, Nikita Asher, Tanner Jordan Asher, Christopher Keaton Baker, Holly Bargo, Zachary Dakota Bolin, Alexis Cheyanne Bowlin, Jessica Layne Brock, Alisha Nicole Brooks, Brandi Danielle Brunson, Allen Dougie Buell, Carrie Bullock, Braylee Elizabeth Callebs, Cynthia M. Collett, Emily Dawn Cooper, Hannah Faith Corey, Austin Blake Davis, Alyssa Nicole Douglas, Pamela Patricia Duff, Jaylynn Mykal Fain, Carter S. Foley, Matthew Wayne Eugene Garrison, Joshua Good, James Evie Gray, Seth Robert Gregory, Jasper Isaac Hubbs, Michaela Hurst, Josh Hutson, Heidi Lynn Johnson, Kaitlynn Justine Jones, Tequilla Justice, Travis C. Matlock, Jacob Daniel Middleton, Jamie Lynn Miller, Hope Michelle Mills, Serena Mills, Alexis Skye Moore, John Michael Myrick, Chasity Lee Owens, Lauren P. Partin, Cambree Lynn Prewitt, Emily Jo Russell, Jonathon Michael Rutherford, James Ethan Scott, Hollie Simpson, Aliya Raquel Smith, Samantah Lynn Smith, Madalyn E. Taylor, Makayla N. Taylor, Maisie Lynn Thomas, Cameron Jarvis Vaughn, Hannah Gabrielle Venrick, Landon Isaac Wallace, Kami Woolum, and Codee Jean Wyrick. Middlesboro: Isabella Grace Adams, Sarah Ashley Adolphson, Michael Devon Akers, Reese Patrick Arno, Brandon Charles Ball, Stacie Leanne Bargo, Leslie Ann Barnette, Jewelia Alyssia Lovelle Bayless, John Chase Bingham, Abigail Hope Blevins, Jessica Renee Bowlin, Makayla Annette Brock, Jack Dalton Bruce, Blake Andrew Burnett, Emma Grace Buttery, Hayden Douglas Clark, Holden Christian Clark, Aubrey Nevada Cloud, Kara Brooke Conley, Callie Grace Cox, Jadelyn Sue Crawford, Christy Michelle Cupp, Angela Daniels, Kasondra Alexi Daniels, Veronica Edds, Kierstyn Faith England, Tracie Linette Freyer, Jena Megan Gibson, Kaitlyn P. Givens, Courtney Shouvonne Goodin, Joseph Corey Goodin, Taylor Faye Goodman, Hannah Faith Green, Ava Grace Harris, Briana Kay Helton, Chloe Marie Hendrickson, Kimberly Renee Hitsman, Summer Lynn Johnson, Leah Elizabeth Jones, Ashton Conner Jordan, Olivia Claire Keith, Courtney Dawn Killion, Alexis King, Taylor Madison Layne, Sammie Lin, Addison M. Lucas, Jacob Tye Lundy, Chloe Grace Mahan, Ashton Isaiah Manis, Landon Blake Marsee, Brooklynn Faith Miller, Elizabeth S. Miller, Kara Faith Miracle, Makayla Elizabeth Morgan, Jeremiah Larry Nelson, John Clovis Osban, Jerica B. Ousley, Elana Keeley Partin, Rachel Ann Phipps, Jacob Robbins, Emily LaShay Rose, Hayden Maynard James Russell, Hailey Danielle Sanders, Kimberly Sue Schreiber, Stevie Nicole Shepherd, Malley Grace Smith, Faith Whitney Sweet, Kaydence Paige Taylor, Amie Lynn Teague, Crystal Lynette Temple, Kirsten Abigail Thompson, Austin Ellis Tidmore, Carson Robey Walters, Kadyn Elizabeth Wells, Bailey Morgan White, Grace Mae White, Madison Brooke Whitehead, Kelly Mj Wilder, Laura Wilder, and John Edward Wilhoit. Pineville: Samantha Marie Ball, Sherry Nicole Gray, Sarah Nicole Lyrock, Meredith Elaine Rowe, Dylan Wagers, and Phillip Wilson. Whitesburg:

Fiscal Court discusses flood preparedness Ashley Brooke Adams, Heather Camille Akemon, Travis Dakota Bailey, Olivia Holleigh Barnett, Reece Pane Barnett, Trinity Marie Beauparlant, Kiley A. Bevins, Kaitlyn Marie Boggs, Peter Duke Brock, Summer Page Brock, Christopher Shane Brown, Tia Marie Brown, Tammy Callihan, Emmaleigh Madison Caudill, Jamie Caudill, Willis Roddie Caudill, Corinne Elizabeth Chambers, Madison Hope Church, James Morgan Coleman, Samuel Edward Collier, Shaun-Michael Collier, Andrew Layne Collins, Jordan R. Collins, Kandace Hope Collins, Isaiah Cornett, Jacqueline Ann Cornett, Savannah Michelle Day, Carmen Isabella Denison, Randy Ryan Dollarhyde, Hannah Flint, Jacob Andrew Hall, Destinee Faith Hammonds, Lauren M. Hampton, Adam Layne Henrikson, Gracie Ann Howard, Emily Allison Huff, Courtney Danielle Irvin, Kaitlyn Nicole Isaac, Rebecca Isom, Jesse Isaiah Ison, Brianna Paige King-Harrison, Cameron De Von Lucas, Camran Aiden Maggard, Misty Mcclanahan, Jenetta Ilene Norman, David Scott North, Caitlin Hope Potter, Kelly Ratliff, Darrell Lee Robinson, Keeka Lashae Sexton, Tyler Dakota Shackleford, James Ryan Shepherd, Ashley Spencer, Gunner Kane Stanley, Isabella Grace Stanley, Kayla Danielle Tackett, Sybil Amanda Whitaker, Mercedes Ladawn Winfree, and Laci Ann Wright. Dean’s List