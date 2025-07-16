Ginger Ann Grubbs, 66

Published 8:46 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Ginger Ann Grubbs, age 66, of Pineville, Kentucky, received her healing and entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family and dear friends. A devoted servant of Christ, Ginger found great joy in her role serving as a pastor’s wife of Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle where she has been a faithful member for 40 years. Ginger lived a life marked by unwavering faith, compassion, and dedication. She faithfully served The Lord in every aspect of her life. She truly loved each member of her church family and always did her best to check on them and pray for their needs no matter how big or small. They were all important to her. Ginger retired from Page School Center, where she worked as a teacher’s aide. She cherished her work family deeply. Her love for the children she worked with was evident in every smile she shared, every encouraging word she spoke, and the unwavering patience and care she gave each day. She touched countless young lives with her kindness, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Born on May 21, 1959, she was the daughter of the late James and Hazel Rogers. She is survived by her husband of 40 years who she loved with all of her heart, Bobby Grubbs of Pineville, Kentucky; her daughters, Rachel Grubbs of Pineville, Kentucky and Bethany and Michael Liford of Pineville, Kentucky; and her sister, Diane and Mike Taylor of Laurens, South Carolina; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. A celebration of Ginger’s life will be officiated by the ministers of Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle for their prayers, support, and abundant food provided during this time. Also, to Howard H. Baker Cancer Treatment Center and the Bluegrass Hospice Care for their Kindness and care provided. Ginger will be laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Pallbearers will include Michael Taylor, Michael Liford, Larry Mason, James Teaney, Gerald Goodlett, Lavon Rogers, Dale Dobbins, and Jeremy Bouchillon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville. The family is being compassionately served by Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to assist the Grubbs family during this time. Ginger Ann Grubbs 1959-2025