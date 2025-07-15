The Pastor’s Pen: Tarry on the front porch a while Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

By Steven Temple

Contributing Columnist

There are more days than I can remember that I would love to have a large front porch or a house with a wrap around porch. Something about it seems nostalgic. Thinking of years gone by and the pictures that we can see of people sitting on their front porch.

Many years ago, people knew their neighbors. They knew more than just their names, they knew about their lives, and even helped raise their kids. Today, we may not even know the names of our neighbors let alone anything about them except their address. Times have changed and people no longer tarry on the front porch.

A lot of things were settled on the front porches of yesterday. Many prayers have been spoken and words of wisdom given from the rocking chairs that were the staple of these porches. Many green beans have been broken and simple conversations that built a life-long friendship along the way.

Things have changed. People are always in such a hurry it seems nowadays. There isn’t enough time in the day to just tarry a while with your neighbor. No conversations or heartfelt confessions. Rarely even a wave or a simple greeting. Busy, busy, busy, at all hours of the day.

The microwave generation of today has caused us to lose out on the times of tarrying. We have to have everything on a schedule, timed down to the very minute. In doing so, I believe we have lost the ability to be patient and to learn patience and it shows in our lives. If things do not go according to our schedule then it changes our mood and our outlook causing us to find ourselves in a bind the remainder of that day.

After a day of work, I like to have time to decompress, to unload the workday and the stresses that come from it. Life doesn’t always allow me that opportunity but I enjoy the times when it does. Even though I do not have a front porch to rock on I am still thankful for those days when there isn’t anything pressing on the schedule.

Thinking about this time of tarrying, I thought about the scripture in Luke 24 where Jesus told the disciples to tarry in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high. Tarry. Wait. Have patience. Stay put. Stay right where you need to be at this very moment. If we would just have time to tarry with the Lord imagine how much greater our lives would be.

These disciples had been here, there, wherever, spreading the gospel and doing the work they needed to do but in order for them to be connected to God in a greater manner they had to tarry in Jerusalem until that time came. They could not rush this. They could not plan for this. They could not get frustrated in the waiting. It was not on their time frame, yet, it was on the Lords.

I feel we all get in such a hurry anymore that we do not take the time to tarry with the Lord in prayer. We speak to the Lord and give Him a list of our petitions and then we pop up and begin to run full speed once again. We fail to give time and ear to what the Lord will impute into us. We get out what we need to get out and then we move along. We are in this mode of a one way relationship. Patience is a virtue, the Bible teaches us, that we have allowed to slip through our fingertips.

Do we have time to tarry on the front porch a while with the Lord? Are we giving Him the time to speak to us or lead us in the direction we need to go? Are we affording God the opportunity to speak into our lives? Today, you may not have a physical front porch to sit on but you can reach that place in your spirit. Will you tarry on the front porch a while with Jesus?

Pastor Steven Temple is the Pastor of The Church on the Hill in Rose Hill, VA. You can reach Pastor Steven at pastor.steven.temple@gmail.com.