MHS football hosts youth camp Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Over 75 Kindergarten through eighth graders came out on Thursday evening for the first day of the Middlesboro Youth Football Camp at Bradner Stadium and most of them came back Friday morning for day two. Those are pictured with MHS head coach Larry French and his staff after being given their free camp T-shirts. The campers went through various drills and competitions during the annual free two-day camp. (Photo by Jay Compton)