Letter to the Editor Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Dear Editor,

I hear through the grapevine (a popular radio show fan) that our County Judge Al Brock, has been taking a lot of flak about the condition of roads in Bell County, and why are they not being fixed?

Well I hear Judge Brock took offense, as well he ought to. If there is one thing Judge Brock does well. . .It’s roads.

I heard the judge state that the weather was to blame, and it would be a waste to repair them at this time.

Ordinarily I would be amused at the judge being attacked for bad judgement and a lot of times I would agree. But this time I feel bad for him.

The weather is really hot. Roads buckle from heat, then these massive rains keep coming. Buckling and washouts are gonna hit us

It is not Al Brock’s fault that the weather clears and the roads are able to be fixed right before the election.

All the years I’ve made hurtful remarks about not just Al Brock, but whoever was in office about suspicious it was for roads getting fixed in the fall, makes a lot of sense all of a sudden.

Don’t get me wrong I still don’t agree with the Judge about so many conditions in Bell Co. that I wish the Judge would champion, that would make life easier, but right is right. I’m gonna use a term coined by one of Middlesboro’s former mayors, Rick Nelson, about one of Middlesboro’s council people, Kevin Barnett. When it comes to Bell County, Al Brock is a “Roads” Scholar.

I believe you could say just about anything derogatory to Al or about Al and he would scoff it off. But road work? No. Those hurtful remarks most likely cut him to his quick.

Now, let’s talk about the Bell County Jail. Judge Brock needs to get us a new, clean, disease free jail. Our loved ones are not animals and I hope the Lord gets Al to be less shallow and more compassionate. I’ve been in many jails, and the Bell County Jail is the most filthy, disgusting and most inhumane jail I’ve ever been in.

P.S. I didn’t kill anyone. I was framed by a bad cop. He told me if I said one more word I was going to jail. I said three more words.

Sincerely,

Angela Jackson