Arnette named principal at MMS Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Ms. Erica Arnette has been hired as the new principal of Middlesboro Middle School, Middlesboro Independent Schools announced in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Arnette is a 1988 graduate of Middlesboro High School, she brings 32 years of experience in education. She holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Carson-Newman College, a M.Ed. in Curriculum & Instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and an Ed.S. in Educational Administration & Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.

She taught math at Bell County High School for 17 years before returning home to Middlesboro in 2010. Since then, she’s served as a Math Teacher at MMS, Athletic Director at MMS and as an assistant Principal at both Middlesboro Middle and Middlesboro Primary.

Outside of school, she’s an active member of Faith Temple Church and loves spending time with her family including her daughter, son-in-law, and sweet almost-two-year-old grandson.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to further serve the students and families of MMS. I am anxious to see where this year takes us,” Arnette said.