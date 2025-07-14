Grace Health awarded $1 Million HRSA grant for justice-involved population Published 11:01 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Grace Health has received a two-year, $1,000,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support the reintegration of incarcerated individuals scheduled for release within 90 days by enhancing their access to high-quality, community-based primary care services and other enabling programs. Grace Health was chosen as one of 54 grant recipients across the United States.

The funding will be utilized over two years to address the complex needs of justice-involved individuals, supporting their successful long-term re-entry and recovery. “This grant will allow us to better meet the needs of justice-involved individuals by increasing access to primary, dental, and mental health services, including treatment for substance use, as they return to our community,” said Michael Stanley, CEO of Grace Health.

The grant-funded program will enhance reentry efforts by linking justice-involved individuals to community services that address critical health and health-related social needs. Grace Health will collaborate with detention centers in Clay County, Knox County, and Whitley County to overcome barriers to healthcare access for the justice-involved population, fostering successful reintegration into the community and supporting overall patient well-being.

“We are excited to partner with Grace Health,” shared Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons. “This project allows us to better connect justice-involved individuals to the resources needed to reduce recidivism and support better overall outcomes for those reentering their communities after incarceration.”

About Grace Health

Grace Health is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering compassionate and comprehensive services to communities in need. Focusing on innovation and community engagement, Grace Health aims to address the evolving healthcare needs of individuals and families.

Grace Health was founded in 2008 in Knox County, Kentucky, as a primary healthcare provider and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), proudly serving the counties of Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley. It has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for three consecutive years. For more information, visit gracehealthky.org.