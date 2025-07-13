Jackets open practice as they work to bounce back in 2025 Published 12:33 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

A four-game winning streak for the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets in the middle of the season was not enough to overcome three-game losing streaks to start and end the 2024 campaign as Middlesboro fell to 4-6 after a 9-3 season in 2023.

The Jackets were unable to overcome the loss of eight starters on both sides of the ball, but the lack of experience led to several freshmen and sophomores getting varsity experience last season. While Middlesboro lost its top rusher (Vincent Smith) and top receiver (Xavion Shehan) to graduation, several key players return. Sophomores Jacob Tinnell and Colby Lawson were the next two leading rushers with 218 and 100 yards rushing, respectively. Mekhi Young and Joseph Killion, both seniors, were the next two leading receivers with 18 and 16 catches, respectively.

Junior Deakon Partin completed 57 of 126 passes for 803 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tinnell was second on the team in tackles last year behind Smith with 61. Kordell Partin, a sophomore, had 44 tackles, while senior Billy Choran added 42. Amarie Houston, a junior, led in interceptions with four.

2025 schedule

Aug. 23 Breathitt County

Sept, 5 at Garrard County

Sept. 12 at Leslie County

Sept 19 Cloudland, Tenn.

Sept, 26 Lynn Camp

Oct. 3 at Harlan

Oct. 10 at Pineville

Oct. 17 Williamsburg

Oct. 24 at Harrison County

Oct. 31 Sayre