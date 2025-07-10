Miller thinks Pope is a ‘mad scientist’ Published 5:47 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Former University of Kentucky player Darius Miller played for coaches Billy Gillispie and John Calipari, two very different types of coaches, at UK. Now he’s enjoying what former Wildcat Mark Pope is doing as Kentucky’s coach.

“I love his approach to the game. I feel like he’s like a mad scientist in the way he’s got it down to a science but he’s also a genius with how he does it,” Miller said. “I can really appreciate that as a guy who studies a game, who really appreciates guys who study the game. I love that about him.

“I feel like he paid attention to the small details. There’s been plenty of games where we’ve seen us struggling in the first half and then in the second half they come out and look like a totally different team. I think that says a lot about his leadership and his coaching ability. But I’m a fan.”

Miller said he “loved” Calipari even though he’s now at Arkansas. Miller played on Calipari’s 2012 national championship team.

“As everybody knows, he’s done a lot for me, and I wish he would have ended on better terms (at Kentucky),” Miller said. “I think if he had to go, I think this is the next best thing (as UK’s coach).

“A former player (Pope) who understands the expectations, understands the University of Kentucky, understands how big the program is to everybody in the city and the state. So I love it. I love what he’s brought to the university so far.”

Hassett ready for year two at UK

Amelia Hassett finished her first season at Kentucky averaging 8.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 33.1 minutes per game. She also made 55 3-pointers, the third best total on the team.

She started all 31 games for coach Kenny Brooks even though she dealt with an illness in February.

Brooks believes Hassett will be more “comfortable” this season — her senior year — after going through a year of Southeastern Conference play after two years of playing in junior college.

“Obviously, we were hard on Amelia last year just because we needed her to guard the best player, rebound the basketball on both ends and then make shots while playing 30-some minutes a game,” the Kentucky coach said.

“I thought she had a tremendous year. She really did. I think now, with added help and her being able to be more natural in her position, I think she’s going to be a lot more productive for us.”

Hassett, called “Millie” by UK coaches and teammates, never seemed to have a bad day and was always smiling on and off the court.

“She’s very happy to be here. She just walks into a room and you immediately smile,” the Kentucky coach said. “I thought she had a really good year last year. I’m excited for her to be able to play off of everyone here now and have some more help where she can be fresher.”

Coaching La Familia is a different beast

Sean Woods has a lot of experience as a college basketball player and coach. However, he knows coaching La Familia, UK’s alumni team, in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) that starts next week is a bit different.

“They are pros. So instead of having to go over things a hundred times when you’re dealing with kids, these guys, you just tell them what to do and how you want to do it and they pick it up much easier,” said Woods. “It’s less teaching and more direction as far as what your philosophy is more so than teaching every little thing in high school and then also teaching everything more in college.”

Woods worked as an assistant coach under Tyler Ulis last year when La Familia reached the Final Four of the event that pays $1 million to the winning team. He was primarily the defensive coordinator for that team.

“As a coach, you want other guys to help and have input. They’re giving their time and effort, so they want to show what they can do and what things that they know,” Woods said. “You want to give your assistants an opportunity to have their platform.”

La Familia opens play July 18 against Stroh’s Squad at 9 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum. If the UK team wins, it will play again July 20 at 2:30 p.m. The regional title game will be July 22 at 6 p.m.

Former Kentucky players on the roster are Ansley Almonor, Willie Cauley-Stein, Archie Goodwin, Aaron Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Doron Lamb, DeAndre Liggins and Kahlil Whitney.

Quotes of the Week

“Kentucky is not a losing team. I feel like they’re a winning team in history so eventually they will get back to winning and I want to be a part of it whenever they’re on their upswing and help the team do it,” Texas high school senior defensive lineman Ben Duncum on why he committed to UK.

“We’re gonna be the best defensive team in the country. It’s gonna be a battle, who’s gonna be the Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC, because it could probably be anybody (from Kentucky). Teams are going to have a tough time,” Kentucky junior center Reece Potter on his expectation for his first season at UK.

“They know the culture. They’re going to constantly remind guys of the culture here. The leadership that they have, they just try to bring it to everyone else. They know all the plays, they know where players have to be, stuff like that. They’re just doing a good job at that, just telling us what to do,” Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate on how UK’s returning players help newcomers.