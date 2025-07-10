McKown named new president of Kentucky Coal Association Published 5:48 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

LEXINGTON — The Kentucky Coal Association has selected Sam McKown as its new president and executive director.

“I am excited to build on and continue the vital mission of the Kentucky Coal Association,” said McKown. “A cornerstone industry of the Commonwealth, coal not only powers Kentucky, but it supports thousands of jobs from one end of our state to the other. I look forward to working with KCA members as well as leaders in both Washington and Frankfort to move the industry forward.”

Most recently, Sam was a national political consultant and pollster. In 2023, he served as Political Director for U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s presidential campaign. He has also served as an aide to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) in Washington, D.C., and as an aide to Governor Bevin in Kentucky.

Sam grew up in Ohio County, Kentucky, and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

