SKCTC welcomes new president as college marks 65th year Published 11:15 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Dr. Lee Harrison began her new role as SKCTC President July 1 as the college entered its 65th year. (Photo submitted)

Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKCTC) has begun a new chapter in its 65-year history, welcoming Dr. Lee Harrison as its new president and CEO on July 1. She succeeds Interim President Dr. Patsy Jackson, who provided steady and thoughtful leadership over the past year.

Harrison, who most recently served as SKCTC’s Dean of Advancement and Public Relations, brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education administration. She assumes the role with a strong commitment to honoring the college’s legacy while embracing its future.

“Our future is ours to create,” said Harrison. “Together, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to ensure that Southeast continues to thrive in serving students, families, and communities across our region.”

In the months ahead, Harrison’s priorities will include strengthening enrollment, preparing for accreditation reaffirmation, advancing the college’s strategic plan, fostering a healthy institutional culture with open communication, reviewing programs and services to meet student and regional needs, managing resources and campus facilities with intention and care, and deepening partnerships with community and regional stakeholders.

“We are at a pivotal moment in Southeast’s journey,” Harrison said. “The challenges we face—tight budgets, shifting demographics and evolving workforce needs—are real. But so are the opportunities. Southeast has long been the region’s cornerstone for accessible and affordable post-secondary education, workforce development and vocational training, and community advancement, and we will continue to build on that foundation.”

Before joining SKCTC, Harrison served for more than two decades at Milligan University in executive and academic roles, including vice president for enrollment and marketing and associate professor of communications. She led teams that achieved record enrollments, implemented a comprehensive Student Success program that improved retention and completion, and directed marketing strategies that strengthened the university’s identity and market position. She also worked closely with faculty and leadership on launching or revising over two dozen programs to meet emerging student and workforce needs.

As a faculty member, Harrison led the successful curriculum revision of Milligan’s Strategic Communication major and taught both on-campus and online courses. As a higher education consultant with Clark Higher Ed, she managed enrollment marketing strategies for institutions in multiple states.

Harrison holds a doctorate in higher education leadership and a master’s degree in organizational communication from Regent University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in communication from Milligan University. She has completed executive education leadership programs at Vanderbilt University, Bryn Mawr College and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

An engaged community member, Harrison serves on the Benham Schoolhouse Inn Board, the One Harlan County Board and the Harlan Cub Scout Pack 149 Committee. She also volunteers with Tri-Cities Main Street and the Southeast Kentucky Hiking Club.

In the coming months, Harrison plans to meet with students, employees, alumni and community partners throughout SKCTC’s four-county service area to listen, learn and help chart a shared path forward.

“I’m excited for us to celebrate Southeast’s 65 years of impact as we also look ahead and shape the next chapter of our story,” said Harrison. “The future is ours.”