LMU’s Bison Ball raises money for Friends of Wilderness Road State Park Published 11:24 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Dr. Randall Thompson presented a check for $1,500 from Lincoln Memorial University’s (LMU) Zoological, Exotics, Wildlife and Aquatics Club (ZEWAC) to Alan Crockett, president of Friends of Wilderness Road State Park on June 16, 2025.

The check is from money raised at the club’s Bison Ball and is to be used for maintaining the park’s herd of bison, often called buffalo. The Bison Ball is an annual dodgeball tournament involving clubs, faculty and staff from Lincoln Memorial University’s Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine.

“The Friends of WRSP group is very grateful to all those involved with the donation,” said Crockett.

Dr. Thompson is Associate Professor of Small Animal Surgery.