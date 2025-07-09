Johnny Roger Brown, 81

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Johnny Roger Brown, a cherished husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2025, at the age of 81, in Louisville, Kentucky. Born on February 12, 1944, in Morley, Tennessee, Johnny was a man of keen intellect and a loving heart, whose life was marked by dedication to his family, his country, and the pursuit of knowledge. Johnny grew up in the rolling hills of Tennessee, where he attended Jellico High School in Jellico. His love for science and technology was evident early on, leading him to pursue a degree in Chemistry at Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky. His academic achievements laid the foundation for a distinguished career as a chemist, a profession he excelled in for over 35 years. A United States Army Veteran, Johnny served his country with honor during the Vietnam War. He was appointed a Kentucky Colonel in 1981, an acknowledgment of his noteworthy contributions to the community. Johnny’s commitment to service extended beyond his country; he was also a dedicated Mason for over 50 years, embodying the fraternity’s values of brotherhood, truth, and charity. Johnny’s interests were as vast as his intellect. He found joy in tinkering with Ham Radios and was always at the forefront of the latest developments in computers, science, and technology. His analytical mind was matched only by his loving nature, making him a source of wisdom and comfort to all who knew him. Predeceased by his parents, William “Bill” Brown and Orlena Mae Cunningham, as well as his siblings, Bill Brown, Sue Russell, Dr. Jim Brown, and Jerry Brown. Johnny’s legacy is carried on by his devoted wife, Patricia Howard Brown, his loving son, Jon (Rosemary) Brown, and his brother, Tom Brown. Each family member will forever cherish the memories of Johnny’s intelligent conversations, his analytical approach to life’s challenges, and his unwavering love. Johnny Roger Brown’s life was a testament to the power of love, intellect, and dedication. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we celebrate the enduring impact he has made on the world and the hearts he has touched. In loving memory of Johnny Brown, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to USA Cares at usacares.org to help support veterans and their families. Johnny Roger Brown 1944-2025