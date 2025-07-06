MPB All Stars win their second straight Senior League state title

Published 9:03 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

By John Henson

The MPB All Stars captured a second straight state title by winning two of three games over the weekend against Adair County at Lawrenceburg. Team members include, from left, coach Tracy Adkins, Aubree Womack, Abby Jackson, Trinity Partin, Gracie Hensley, Adyson Scott, Lilly Partin, Tristan Saylor, Jordyn Smith, Addison Maiden, Monica Whitehead, Rayanna Maidon, Sarah Bayless and coach Chris Jackson.

By John Henson
Sports Writer

Two years for the Middlesboro Pineville Bell All Stars. Two state championships.
MPB, a combination of the Middlesboro and Pineville-Bell Little Leagues in a league merger last year, won its second straight Senior League state title by winning two of three games against Adair County over the weekend in Lawrenceburg, earning a berth in the Central Region Tournament. MBP will play the Michigan state champs in Lawrenceburg.
A 6-2 win Sunday over Adair sent MPB to the state title after the two teams split games Saturday. Adyson Scott was the winning pitcher as she tossed a six-hitter with one strikeout and one walk.
Rayanna Maidon led MPB on offense with two doubles and a single. Monica Whitehead singled twice. Jordyn Smith had a double. Addison Maiden added one single.
MPB opened with a 15-5 win over Adair County as Scott pitched a eight-hitter with two strikeouts and three walks.
Gracie Hensley had a double and two singles and drove in three runs to lead MPB on offense. Rayanna Maiden had three singles. Smith added a triple and single. Rayanna Maidon singled three times. Addison Maiden singled twice. Scott and Lily Partin singled once each.
Adair County won 12-9 in the second game. Addison Maiden led MPB with a double and two singles for three RBI. Saylor, Scott and Abby Jackson added two singles each. Rayanna Maidon had a double. Lily Partin, Whitehead and Smith each added a single.
Smith started in the circle and gave up seven runs on 11 hits with two walks in five innings. Scott gave up one run on five hits in two innings.

Email newsletter signup

Most Popular

You Might Like