MPB All Stars win their second straight Senior League state title Published 9:03 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Two years for the Middlesboro Pineville Bell All Stars. Two state championships.

MPB, a combination of the Middlesboro and Pineville-Bell Little Leagues in a league merger last year, won its second straight Senior League state title by winning two of three games against Adair County over the weekend in Lawrenceburg, earning a berth in the Central Region Tournament. MBP will play the Michigan state champs in Lawrenceburg.

A 6-2 win Sunday over Adair sent MPB to the state title after the two teams split games Saturday. Adyson Scott was the winning pitcher as she tossed a six-hitter with one strikeout and one walk.

Rayanna Maidon led MPB on offense with two doubles and a single. Monica Whitehead singled twice. Jordyn Smith had a double. Addison Maiden added one single.

MPB opened with a 15-5 win over Adair County as Scott pitched a eight-hitter with two strikeouts and three walks.

Gracie Hensley had a double and two singles and drove in three runs to lead MPB on offense. Rayanna Maiden had three singles. Smith added a triple and single. Rayanna Maidon singled three times. Addison Maiden singled twice. Scott and Lily Partin singled once each.

Adair County won 12-9 in the second game. Addison Maiden led MPB with a double and two singles for three RBI. Saylor, Scott and Abby Jackson added two singles each. Rayanna Maidon had a double. Lily Partin, Whitehead and Smith each added a single.

Smith started in the circle and gave up seven runs on 11 hits with two walks in five innings. Scott gave up one run on five hits in two innings.