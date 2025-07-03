Wade Bevins retires after 40 years of distinguished service at First State Bank Published 4:37 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

After four decades of extraordinary leadership, First State Bank of the Southeast announces the upcoming retirement of one of its most impactful and beloved team members, Wade Bevins. Wade will officially retire in August 2025, closing a chapter that has left a mark not only on the bank, but on the community he has faithfully served.

In honor of his incredible 40-year career, the bank hosted a community-wide retirement celebration on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the Middlesboro Main Banking Center on Cumberland Ave. Friends, colleagues, and members of the community all stopped by for refreshments, to share memories, and help thank Wade for a lifetime of service.

Wade joined First State Bank in June 1985, stepping into the world of community banking with determination, energy, and an eye toward the future. Early in his career, he played a pivotal role in implementing the bank’s first in-house computer system—an innovation that helped modernize operations and marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to continuous improvement.

Over the years, Wade held key leadership positions across virtually every area of the bank, including operations, accounting, branch management, and credit administration. His versatility and institutional knowledge have long made him a cornerstone of First State Bank’s success, but it was his generous mentorship and consistent values that truly made him a leader among leaders.

Since 2013, Wade has served as Chief Lending Officer, leading the bank’s lending division through years of strategic growth. Under his leadership, First State Bank expanded its commercial portfolio, strengthened its credit risk management, and developed a highly successful participation lending network. His ability to blend vision with vigilance helped ensure sound asset quality while nurturing trusted relationships with clients across southeastern Kentucky and beyond.

“Wade has helped guide First State Bank through four decades of change—from the handwritten ledger to the digital age, always with wisdom, humor, and humility,” said Katherine Reese, Chairman and CEO. “He is the embodiment of what it means to be a community banker. His loyalty, leadership, and service have helped shape our institution and inspired generations of bankers to lead with heart.”

In addition to his operational leadership, Wade has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2012, contributing to the bank’s long-term strategic direction and championing policies that reflect First State Bank’s mission and values. His voice has been one of calm clarity in times of uncertainty and progress.

Wade’s commitment to community runs just as deep. Over the years, he has served in leadership roles for numerous organizations including the Middlesboro Independent School Board, Bell County Library District, Bell County Tourism Commission, and Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.

Known for his colorful personality, quick wit, and unwavering integrity, Wade has been a trusted mentor, a steady leader, and a friend to many. Colleagues often speak of his ability to bring both laughter and leadership to any room—never afraid to roll up his sleeves, ask the tough questions, or offer encouragement when it’s needed most.

As Wade looks ahead to retirement, his plans include spending more time with family, traveling with his wife, and continuing to give back to the community that has meant so much to him.

“Wade has been a constant source of strength, compassion, and professionalism in our bank for 40 years,” Reese added. “While we will miss his daily presence, we know his legacy will continue to influence our culture and our future. He leaves behind a stronger, more connected First State Bank—and for that, we are forever grateful.”