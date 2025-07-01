Middlesboro celebrates Juneteenth

Published 11:32 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Jay Compton

1/10

Middlesboro’s second annual Juneteenth celebration was held on Thursday at the Central Arts Auditorium. Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 when word of the emancipation proclamation finally reached the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas.

Thursday’s event included free books provided by the Middlesboro Independent Schools’ Innovative Approaches to Literacy program, vendors, arts and crafts, and information and activities from the Abraham Lincoln Museum. Food was available from Maxine’s Event Catering. The theme of the day was “We’re Better Together,” and the stage program had featured speakers and gospel music from local churches.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like