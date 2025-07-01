Middlesboro celebrates Juneteenth Published 11:32 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Patrons check out all of the vendors set up outside the auditorium. (Photo by Jay Compton) Master of Ceremonies Steve Brown. (Photo by Jay Compton) Ms. Shirley Rodman gave a special reading of "Breaking Chains" during Thursday's program. (Photo by Jay Compton) The Clevelands and Master of Ceremonies Steve Brown joined the group from First Baptist Church-Barbourville in the final song of the program. (Photo by Jay Compton) Middlesboro's Juneteenth Celebration was organized by Buffy Dunnaville (center). She was joined by featured speakers Dorian Cleveland (left) and Dr. Roger Cleveland (right). (Photo by Jay Compton)

Middlesboro’s second annual Juneteenth celebration was held on Thursday at the Central Arts Auditorium. Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 when word of the emancipation proclamation finally reached the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas.

Thursday’s event included free books provided by the Middlesboro Independent Schools’ Innovative Approaches to Literacy program, vendors, arts and crafts, and information and activities from the Abraham Lincoln Museum. Food was available from Maxine’s Event Catering. The theme of the day was “We’re Better Together,” and the stage program had featured speakers and gospel music from local churches.