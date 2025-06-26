Bell County’s Hilton receives the Schnellenberger coaching award

Bell County coach Dudley Hilton was awarded the Howard Schnellenberger Coach of the Year Award on Thursday by the Blanton Collier Sportsmanship Group. Special guest speakers were former NFL player Ernie Brown and former NFL coach Romeo Crennel. It was part of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies in Lexington. Hilton said he could not believe that he received an award that had his name alongside of Blanton Collier and Howard Schnellenberger.
Bell County coach Dudley Hilton is pictured with former NFL coach Romeo Crennel as part of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies in Lexington. Hilton was honored as the Howard Schnellenberger Coach of the Year Award winner on Thursday by the Blanton Collier Sportsmanship Group.