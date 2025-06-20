Published 9:22 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Patsy Janice Davis Wilson, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away June 16, 2025 at her home.

She was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and was the daughter of Lingar and Ruth Williams Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wilson, and her sister Betty Davis.

Patsy had taught at the Middlesboro Elementary School for many years and was loved by the many students whom she taught. She was known as being a most caring, patient educator with a ready smile who was always willing to give extra help and attention to those who needed it. She was a wonderful Christian wife and mother and was a faithful member of Covenant Methodist Church.

She is survived by her two sons, Ed (Teresa) Wilson and Doug (Kathy) Wilson, grandchildren Ben Wilson, Matt Wilson, Stephanie Wilson, and Lisa Wilson, great-grandchildren Lilly Wilson and Ruby Wilson, nephew Tim (Kathy) Partin, and special niece Katrina R. (Hank) Beaman.

The family of Patsy Wilson will receive friends at Covenant Methodist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky on Friday, June 20, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Covenant Methodist Church with Rev. Chuck Schroll officiating. Music will be provided by Daniel Carmack.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Methodist Church in Patsy’s honor.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

