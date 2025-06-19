MPD officer injured during pursuit, one in custody Published 11:09 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Jason Bullins 2/2 Swipe or click to see more A police pursuit in Middlesboro ended in a collision near the intersection of South 35th Street and Exeter Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. MPD Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and the driver of the fleeing vehicle, Jason Bullins, were both transported to Middlesboro ARH for treatment of injuries. (KSP Photo)

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on June 18, 2025, the Kentucky State Police received a request for assistance from the Middlesboro Police Department regarding multiple individuals injured during a vehicle pursuit that ended in a collision.

The incident took place near South 35th Street and Exeter Avenue in Middlesboro.

According to a release from the KSP, Middlesboro officers were actively pursuing Jason Bullins, who had active parole and burglary warrants. Mr. Bullins fled from law enforcement after initial contact.

During the pursuit, a Middlesboro Police Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and the operator of the fleeing vehicle (Mr. Bullins) were injured. Both were transported by ambulance to Middlesboro ARH for medical treatment.

The Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into the collision, while the Middlesboro Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.

After being released from the hospital, Jason Bullins was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment – 1st degree, wanton endangerment – 1st degree (police officer), assault – 3rd degree (police officer), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance – 1st offense (Methamphetamine). He was also served the burglary – 2nd degree and parole violation warrants.