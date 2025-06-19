Lineup revealed for 2025 Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series Published 10:03 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Richard Gambrel and Elizabeth Manning spoke to the crowd about their experience at the Levitt Convening in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jay Compton) 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Bo Hoe spoke about the legacy of Liz Levitt Hirsch and the Levitt Foundation’s plans to keep their free concert series going for years to come. (Photo by Jay Compton) 3/6 Swipe or click to see more David Whitlock thanked all of the sponsors for making the Middlesboro Music Series possible during Tuesday’s luncheon. (Photo by Jay Compton) 4/6 Swipe or click to see more The group of sponsors and supporters gathered at Tuesday’s Levitt AMP artist reveal luncheon raise their glasses to toast the lineup of artists who will be performing during this year’s Middlesboro Music Series. (Photo by Jay Compton) 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Dana Greene leads the champagne toast after unveiling the list of performers for the 10th year of Middlesboro’s free concert series at Levitt AMP park. (Photo by Jay Compton) 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Josi J, accompanied by Kaleff Brenson, Kevin Dickson and Mike Hamer performed during lunch at the Levitt AMP artists reveal. (Photo by Jay Compton)

The lineup for the 2025 Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series was revealed on Tuesday during a special luncheon at the Levitt AMP Park.

Downtown Middlesboro’s free concert series will run each Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. from July 24 through September 25. This is the 10th year for the Middlesboro Music Series and the September 25 show will be the 100th concert in the series.

Tuesday’s event was presented by Middlesboro Main Street, Bell County Tourism and the Levitt Foundation. It featured special music by Josi J accompanied by Kaleff Brenson, Kevin Dickson and Mike Hamer, lunch provided by Cater It, and table snacks by Cambron Charcuterie.

Email newsletter signup

Dana Greene served as the host for the event and shared the lineup of artists before leading everyone in a champagne toast.

“I know each year we say this may be the best line up ever and it could be hard to top, but this may just be the best lineup ever,” he said. “Thanks to everyone. Enjoy year 10, shows 91 through 100 for the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series.”

Here’s a look at this year’s lineup of headliners and sponsors:

July 24 — Ghost Hounds — stage sponsor: Shades and LMU, concert sponsor: Sleep Inn

July 31 — MT Jones — stage sponsor: Redmond Auto Group, concert sponsor: First State Bank and Middlesboro Coca-Cola

Aug. 7 — Ally Vanable — stage sponsor: Ike’s Pizza, concert sponsor: Green Construction, Commercial Bank

Aug. 14 — TBA — stage sponsor: Gizzy’s and JammNation, concert sponsor: Mountain Tarp and Barton Family Dentistry

Aug. 21 — Jade Macrae — stage sponsor Turn Key Reality-Dawn Risner and Smithfield Foods, concert sponsor: Bluegrass Transit

Aug. 28 — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes — stage sponsor: Edward Jones-David Whitlock, concert sponsor: Combs Equipment Group and Fountain Square Pharmacy

Sept. 4 — Jesse Roper — stage sponsor: ARH, concert sponsor Moberg Law Office and Jim Brown Supply

Sept. 11 — Davina and the Vagabonds — stage sponsor: Coldwell Banker-Kevin Bisceglia, concert sponsor: EJ USA and MidSouth Power Services

Sept, 18 — AJ Lee & Blue Summit — stage sponsor: Community Trust Bank, concert sponsor: Kentucky Orthopedic Clinic and Mountain Association

Sept. 25 — Kashus Culpepper — stage sponsor JR Hoe and Hearthside Bank, concert sponsor: Food City

David Whitlock said the luncheon was a way to celebrate and thank all of the concert series’ sponsors and give a sneak peek of this year’s artists.

“We have 33 sponsors this year, the most that we’ve had yet and that’s appropriate for year 10,” he said.

Elizabeth Manning and Richard Gambrel shared stories from their trip to the Levitt Convening in Los Angeles and Bo Hoe spoke about the legacy of Liz Levitt Hirsch.

“One thing I brought back was that a lot of the sites around the U.S. are really doing good, but some are struggling to find media and sponsors to help them,” Manning said. “To have a community here, where everybody wants to be involved and help out because they love Levitt is really a blessing. We learned that we are a site that many of the other sites look up to.”

Hoe said that Middlesboro was the only small town venue in its tenth year of Levitt concerts.

“There have been many come and go for various reasons, but we’re the model. We’re the ones they show off when they’re raising money,” he said. “Last year Liz Levitt, the founder and director of the foundation, passed away. That’s very sad for all involved, but Liz loved Middlesboro and we developed into just what she wanted the community to develop into with her series. . . we were considered their shining light.”

He shared a video about Liz’s life and the Levitt Foundation and said current head of the foundation.

“With her passing the fun doesn’t stop. She set it up for the foundation to fund sites like ours for years to come,” Hoe said. “(Levitt President) Sharon Yazowski has been here before and is also a champion for Middlesboro. She’ll be here for our 100th concert (on Sept. 25).”