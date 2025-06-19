Home
E-Edition
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Features
Classifieds
Public Notices
Contests
Services
Calendar
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Features
Classifieds
Public Notices
Contests
Calendar
Services
About Us
Policies
News Tip
Submit Photo
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Anniversary Announcement
Letter to Editor
Submit an Obituary
E-Edition
Camp With The Champs
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025
By
John Henson
“Camp With The Champs” was held earlier this week at Pineville High School with over 50 participants. Speakers included Union Commonwealth University coach Rodney Haddix Pineville Independent Schools Superintendent Russell Thompson.
You Might Like
Sports
Lady Jackets close strong summer season with sweep
News
MPD officer injured during pursuit, one in custody
News
Lawson sentenced to 20 years after pleading to guilty to murder in Baby Elena case
Sports
Hoopin’ On The Hill
Print Article
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Obituaries
Opinion
Contests
Classifieds
Small Business
Footer Services
E-Edition
Subscribe
News Tip
Submit Photo
Submit Sports Story
Letter to Editor
Public Notices
Our Company
About Us
Terms of Use
© 2025 Middlesboro News.
Privacy Policy