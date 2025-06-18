Jones appointed superintendent of Middlesboro Schools Published 11:12 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

William "Bill" Jones will become the superintendent of Middlesboro Independent Schools on July 1. His contract running through June 30, 2027 was approved at Tuesday's School Board meeting. (Photo submitted)

The Middlesboro Board of Education is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. William “Bill” Jones as the new Superintendent of Middlesboro Independent Schools, effective July 1, 2025.

Mr. Jones brings over 50 years of combined military and educational leadership experience to this role. He served with distinction in the United States Army for 20 years, followed by more than three decades in public education, most recently as Principal of Middlesboro Middle School.

Mr. William “Bill” Jones brings a wealth of experience to his new role as Superintendent of Middlesboro Independent Schools, with over a decade of leadership as Principal of Middlesboro Middle School. Throughout his service in this role, he maintained a strong focus on academic excellence, school safety, and fostering meaningful relationships with staff, students, parents, and the community. He has supervised more than 100 teachers, staff, and coaches while overseeing all academic and operational functions of the school. Mr. Jones was instrumental in integrating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) into the curriculum, promoting innovative instruction across content areas. In addition to his role as principal, he served four years as District Athletic Director and was instrumental in starting the U. S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) at Middlesboro High School, where he oversaw extracurricular programming, technology operations, and budget management. Mr. Jones also contributed extensively to student athletics, serving as head coach for track and field and cross country for six years each, and leading the boys’ basketball program as head coach for five years after seven years as an assistant coach.

From 1973 to 1993, Mr. Jones served in the United States Army, ultimately attaining the rank of First Sergeant. He was a selectee for the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy. His distinguished military career included assignments as Drill Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, First Sergeant at the National Training Center (NTC) and Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of G3 Tactical Operations at the Corps level. He managed large-scale operations and logistics, supervised the health and welfare of over 1,000 soldiers and their families, and oversaw the maintenance of military housing and facilities. His final assignment was as Senior Military Instructor for the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at Carson-Newman University.

He also completed multiple overseas deployments, including a pivotal post with the U.S. Army Berlin Brigade in Germany. His military leadership and logistical experience continue to influence his strategic and disciplined approach to education.

A proud Middlesboro High School alumnus, Mr. Jones graduated with the Class of 1973. He holds a Superintendent Certification from the University of the Cumberlands, a Rank I in Principalship and Administrative Leadership from Union College, and a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Tusculum College. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management with Cum Laude honors, also from Tusculum, and an Associate of Arts in General Education from Central Texas College.

Mr. Jones has remained deeply engaged in the Middlesboro community throughout his career. He is a past president of the Middlesboro Lions Club, a former member of the Middlesboro Chamber of Commerce, and served as a District Representative for the 52nd District. Additionally, he held the role of Vice President of the 13th Region Coaches Association. An active member of his church, Mr. Jones has also participated in mission outreach, including a trip to South Dakota to teach basketball to Native American youth. He is a strong supporter of all Middlesboro Youth programs further demonstrating his commitment to service and youth development beyond the classroom.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the Middlesboro Independent School District as Superintendent,” said Mr. Jones. “I am deeply committed to the success of every student, teacher, and staff member in our district. My mission is to lead with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering focus on student achievement and personal growth. Together—with our educators, families, and community, we will build on our strong foundation and prepare our students to lead, serve, and succeed in an ever-changing world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Jones as our new Superintendent,” said Teresa Brown, Chairperson of the Middlesboro Board of Education. “His experience, dedication to service, and vision for academic excellence make him an extraordinary leader for our school district.”