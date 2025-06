Bark in the Park set for June 23 Published 10:36 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter (FOS) will be holding their annual Bark in the Park fundraiser on Monday, June 23 at the Gap Creek Coffee House in Cumberland Gap from 5 to 8 p.m.

Live music will be provided by Larry Goodwin.

FOS will receive all tips and a percentage of sales during the event.

Gap Creek Coffey House is located at 710 Pinnacle Alley in Cumberland Gap.