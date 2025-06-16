The Pastor’s Pen: You may not be the first choice to some Published 3:21 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

By Steven Temple

Contributing Columnist

We have all seen it growing up as elementary school children. Some kids are not picked right away when selecting teams for some type of physical activity. They are skipped over and over until finally they are the last pick. Many times it causes this child or these children to lose interest.

We have also seen the lobbying that goes into effect during the NFL, NBA, or MLB drafts to be able to select the overall number 1 pick. Trading up, trading down, offering this, or offering that, in order to get exactly what they want. Many others know that they are not going to picked first and are hopeful for second or even further down. They are just hoping to be picked and not left standing.

Sometimes we feel the same pressure in our relationships with people. We can feel like we are only called on when it benefits the other persons interest. That we have no value in everyday things or that we bring no value to the group. We may not be the first choice for a lot of people in our lives.

I thought about the Prophet Samuel in the story written in 1 Samuel 12. Samuel was the son of Hannah. She was unable to have children for years and she was really disturbed about this. She pleaded with God and asked God to give her a son and in return she would give this son right back to God. God heard her cries and she would soon deliver this child Samuel. Being true to her promise to God, Hannah would take Samuel as a child back to the temple. Here, Samuel grew up serving the Lord under Eli the priest.

The day came when Eli was elevated through the priesthood as well as in the Nation of Israel. Samuel would become the person that the entire nation turned to for all things. Samuel would lead the nation of Israel for many, many years, even until he was old and gray headed with sons of his own.

There came a time when Israel decided that they no longer wanted to be led by the prophets or judges. They wanted to be like every other nation around and sought for a king. They wanted a king to lead them and be their supreme leader instead of leaning on Samuel.

When this happened, Samuel most likely was hurt. They had replaced him. He had served them for many years and now tossed aside as if he never meant anything to them. Samuel approached them all and asked them what he done wrong to get to this place where they no longer desired to continue as they had. There was no reason given by all in response to Samuels questions. They just wanted to go in a different direction.

Samuel was no longer their first choice. Samuel could have taken this and gave up on serving God but he didn’t. He would continue to serve God and to pray for Israel even though they did not choose to stand with him. That is a great testament of the faith of Samuel. This statement of faith should also incline you to continue on in your journey with the Lord.

People may replace you from time to time in their lives but God does not. You must continue in the calling in which you started. You must finish the race that is set before you regardless of who is with you or who isn’t. You must finish well just as Samuel did. Do not let other peoples actions dictate how you respond or how you press forward in this life. You keep on being you no matter how big or small the crowd is that cheers you on.

Pastor Steven Temple is the Pastor of The Church on the Hill in Rose Hill, VA. You can reach Pastor Steven at pastor.steven.temple@gmail.com