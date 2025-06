Laurel Cove 2025 shines through the rain Published 3:28 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

The sun broke through the clouds during Kashus Culpepper’s performance at the Laurel Cove Music Festival on Saturday. (Photo by Jay Compton)

The 2025 Laurel Cove Music Festival once again drew over 1200 hardcore independent and Americana music fans over a long weekend at Pine Mountain State Resort Park. Despite some rain playing a bit of havoc with the schedule, especially on Friday evening, the festival provided concert-goers with more than their share of special memories.