Short-handed Lady Cats roll past district rivals in summer action Published 5:54 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Playing without 6-3 senior center Kairi Lamb due to an injury, the Bell County Lady Cats showed they are still a strong contender in the 52nd District with a pair of dominant performances against district opponents Friday at home in summer scrimmages.

The Lady Cats overcame a slow start in the opener against Harlan before pulling away for a 54-37 win over Harlan. Bell County closed the day with a 55-30 rout of Harlan County.