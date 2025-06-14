Bell County posts another strong showing in camp at Wake Forest

Published 10:58 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

By John Henson

The Bell County Bobcats won seven of eight games during the week at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Another week meant another college campus for the Bell County Bobcats as they continue to work toward what they anticipate will be a big 2026 season.
After a 6-2 performance a week earlier at Western Kentucky University, the Bobcats headed south to participate in a camp at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The Bobcats posted a 7-1 record against teams from several states and didn’t lose until falling 60-59 to Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. Braxton Ferguson hit a 3-pointer to put Bell up in the closing seconds before a buzzer-beater from 25 feet sent the Bobcats to their only loss.
The Bell junior varsity team posted a 6-1 mark.

Email newsletter signup

You Might Like

Print Article