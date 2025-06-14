Bell County posts another strong showing in camp at Wake Forest Published 10:58 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Another week meant another college campus for the Bell County Bobcats as they continue to work toward what they anticipate will be a big 2026 season.

After a 6-2 performance a week earlier at Western Kentucky University, the Bobcats headed south to participate in a camp at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The Bobcats posted a 7-1 record against teams from several states and didn’t lose until falling 60-59 to Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. Braxton Ferguson hit a 3-pointer to put Bell up in the closing seconds before a buzzer-beater from 25 feet sent the Bobcats to their only loss.

The Bell junior varsity team posted a 6-1 mark.