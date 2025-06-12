Lady Lions split two summer scrimmages at Knox Central Published 9:27 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

After back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, the Pineville Lady Lions fell to 11-18 last season. With forward Rachel Howard returning for her senior season and the addition of standout sophomore guard Peyshaunce Wynn from Harlan, the Lady Lions could be in position for a bounce back in 2026.

The Lady Lions split a pair of scrimmages Thursday at Knox Central High School, falling 45-24 to Clay County and defeating Harlan County 47-39.

Wynn led the Lady Lions against HCHS as she finished with 16 points by continually breaking down the Harlan County defense to work inside for shots or fouls. Howard added 11 points, and sophomore forward Madison Johnson scored 10. Clara Strange tossed in six, while Hannah Abner and Kaelyn Burnett added two each.