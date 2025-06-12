Faith brought Brose to UK Published 11:59 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

All-American gymnast Isabella Magnelli shared her faith with Creslyn Brose on Brose's visit to UK. (Photo submitted)

Kentucky seven-time All-American Isabella Magnelli competed at the national championship with sophomore teammate Creslyn Brose, who also earned All-American honors on floor exercise.

When Brose came on her visit to Kentucky, Magnelli pointed out the church she attended and Brose says that helped convince her to attend UK.

“When I first got here the one thing I cared about was the church. At first I didn’t get involved too much with that. I kind of lived for the world a little bit,” Magnelli admitted. “Going into senior year when I hosted her (Brose), I was fired up about the Lord and the culture of the team starting to shift with more faithful girls,

“We were driving on the road and I mentioned to her that I remembered being a recruit and was scared to talk about life to girls already on the team. I wanted her to know girls on the team were faithful to God and go to church and belong to FCA. Creslyn comes from a Christian home and it was important for me to spread the gospel and share God’s love.”

