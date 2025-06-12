6 BCHS seniors serve their community through AmeriCorps Published 12:03 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Bell County senior Meredith Allen gives homework help to a fellow student as part of her AmeriCorps PartnerCorps service. (Photo submitted)

Six Bell County High School seniors are proving that service can be both transformational and practical. Through the AmeriCorps PartnerCorps PRI program, these students are tutoring peers, mentoring underclassmen, and giving back to the community—all while earning meaningful support for their future education.

Each high school AmeriCorps member receives three living allowances totaling $6,000 during their term of service, along with a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,956 upon successful completion of their service. These benefits help cover college tuition, school supplies, transportation, and other education-related expenses.

“This program gives students an opportunity to grow personally, academically, and financially,” said Tammie Sanders, site coordinator for the PartnerCorps PRI program at Bell County High School. “They’re learning leadership and life skills, and they’re walking away with real support for college.”

AmeriCorps PartnerCorps members serve primarily in 9th and 10th grade math classrooms, providing peer tutoring and classroom support during the school day. After school, they participate in service projects throughout the community, including holiday gift drives, the Hope Project, and nursing home outreach.

“My Segal Award will help cover my first semester of college,” said Ashton Jordan, a senior member who plans to study engineering. “The living allowance helped me with school expenses. This experience has set me up for success on every level.”

Members are selected based on academic achievement, teacher recommendations, and a demonstrated commitment to service. Training includes AmeriCorps orientation, confidentiality, best practices in tutoring, and ongoing mentorship with adult PartnerCorps PRI members.

“These students are learning that they are capable of leading, supporting others, and balancing responsibility,” said Sanders. “And they’re doing it all while building a better future for themselves and their community.”

For more information about AmeriCorps or the PartnerCorps PRI program, visit americorps.gov.