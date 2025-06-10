Linebacker Landyn Watson wants to prove doubters wrong Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Marshall transfer Landyn Watson could play a “big” role for the Kentucky defense this season.

The 6-1, 245-pound Texas native started his collegiate career at Texas Christian for two years

before transferring to Marshall for the 2023 and 2024 season where he started 11 games and

had 65 tackles, including four tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Watson does not figure to start for defensive coordinator Brad White but he’s bigger than

projected starters Alex Afari and Daveren Rayner and his added weight could be important to

stopping SEC offenses.

Watson feels he has “great brothers” on the team who have welcomed him with open arms just

like the coaching staff has.

“I was able to basically come in and get adjusted pretty quickly with the help of the coaching

staff and the players here and the staff around the building,” Watson said. “Coach White is like

being around a defensive mastermind. I see that as a blessing being able to learn more football

knowledge, and just learn more about the game, from him.

“He knows a lot about the game, but so do all the coaches. So just being able to be around

them and kind of pick their brains is something I have really liked.”

Watson was an ESPN four-star recruit coming out of high school in Austin, Texas, and

redshirted his second season at TCU in 2022 when the team advanced to the national title

game. He had offers from LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan State, Penn State and

others when he signed with TCU.

“Obviously coming into a new locker room, you have definitely got to earn the respect of your

peers. But I feel like I earn the respect of my peers by the way I work, not what I say,” the

Marshall transfer said. “So I feel like once the guys were able to see me busting my tail and able

to perform on the field, that’s when you get the leadership role,” he said.

“I try to lead by example, not too much by telling people what to do and what not to do. Just try

to be the guy that tries to set the right example on and off the field. I play with relentless effort

and I want fans to know every time I am on the field they will get my all.”

Watson understands how frustrating a 4-8 season was for UK last year. His first season at

Marshall the team went 6-7 and then came back to win the Sun Belt Conference championship

in 2024.

“We wore 6-7 shirts all season at Marshall to remind us that we did not want to feel that way

again,” Watson said. “That’s why Kentucky’s record last year did not concern me at all.”

Watson’s journey has not been easy. He originally committed to LSU but then flipped to TCU

because he could not make an official visit to LSU during COVID and he had been to TCU

multiple times.”

He played sparingly his first three years — two at TCU, one at Marshall — and admits it was a

“humbling” experience that will motivate him at UK.

“I think every highly recruited player expects to play right away and not getting to play was very

humbling,” Watson said. “Now I want to prove people wrong and show I can play in the SEC.”