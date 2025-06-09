Gilbert selected as new leader of Middlesboro basketball program Published 11:22 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

New Middlesboro boys basketball coach Eddie Gilbert II knows only one way to end a streak of five straight losing seasons as he takes over the job at his alma mater.

“If they’ll match my energy, I am going to show up to work every day and teach them,” Gilbert said at his introductory press conference Monday at the high school. “Winning comes with a cost. It’s a hard price to win, but if you’re willing to put in the work like I did when I was here we’ll be just fine.”

A three-sport standout at Middlesboro, Gilbert has been an assistant in basketball for 10 years and football for six years.

“This is very big to me,” Gilbert said. “I’ve really been wanting to do this since as long as I’ve been playing. I wanted to come back and coach. Like I said, I helped coach football and basketball. I helped football six years, basketball 10 years. I did middle school baseball for three years, but this is the job I wanted.”

“At Middlesboro, we pride ourselves on tradition, grit and a strong commitment to excellence—on and off the court,” said Middlesboro athletic director Ben Slusher. “When we began our search for a new leader for our boys basketball program, we weren’t just looking for a coach — we were looking for a mentor, a motivator and someone who understands what it means to wear black and gold. During our search that was just a common theme. We needed someone who understood the importance of being from Middlesboro and for Middlesboro.

“Today, I’m honored to introduce someone who embodies all of that and more. A proud Yellow Jacket alumnus, coach Eddie Gilbert is no stranger to the court, to this community or to what it takes to compete at a high level. During his time at Middlesboro, he was a multi-sport athlete who left his mark in basketball, football, and baseball. He understands the heartbeat of this town — because he’s lived it. Coach Gilbert brings not only experience as a former collegiate athlete, but also as a dedicated assistant coach who has poured years into helping our program grow. He’s committed to developing young men into leaders, emphasizing teamwork, accountability and respect both on the hardwood and in the classroom. There is no individual anywhere who loves Middlesboro more than Coach. We believe his vision will inspire our players and energize our fans. He knows the expectations. He knows the pride of what it means to be a Yellow Jacket. And more than anything, he knows the potential of Middlesboro basketball.”

Gilbert will bring back a veteran squad in the 2025-2026 season with seniors Joseph Killion, Mekhi Young and Aiden Larew and sophomore Jacob Tinnell returning from the starting lineup from a squad that posted an 8-21 mark under coach John Wheat, who stepped down after his third season as coach. The Jackets finished 10-20 in 2024 and 9-22 in both 2023 and 2022. The Jackets’ last winning season was in 2020 with a 20-10 record. The Jackets’ last district title was in 2019.

A 2009 graduate of Middlesboro High School, Gilbert is a lifelong Yellow Jacket. During his time as a student-athlete from 2005 to 2009, Gilbert was a standout in three sports. On the basketball court, he played all four years, helping lead the Jackets to a district championship his senior year and earning a spot on the all-district team. He was also a three-year member of the baseball team, earning all-district honors as a junior, and a four-year starter in football, which led to a scholarship to play at the University of the Cumberlands.