Star of Stars — HC’s Huff thrives in Kentucky-Indiana series Published 10:01 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

LEXINGTON — Playing with and against the best high school players in Kentucky and Indiana over the weekend in the 81st Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games, Harlan County’s Maddox Huff left no doubt he belonged in that elite company.

Even thought Kentucky lost both games — 98-89 on Friday at Lexington Catholic High School and 105-92 on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — Huff excelled both nights.

Playing point guard for the Kentucky All-Stars, Huff showed how valuable he was by how much time he was on the court by playing 35:41 of 40 possible minutes on Friday to rank second only to Great Crossing’s Malachi Moreno and followed with a team-high 29:27 on Saturday. Huff led the team in points, assists, minutes played, steals and 3-point field goals made while ranking second in rebounds.

“He’s a special player,” said D.G. Sherrill, the Kentucky All-Stars coach. “He leads on and off the court. He has a high basketball IQ and has been an absolute joy to coach. He does a great job of managing his team. Maddox will be an immediate impact player at the next level. He’s extremely competitive and very supportive of his teammates.”

Huff scored 16 points in Friday’s game and added six rebounds and four assists. He followed with a team-high 18 points on Saturday, along with six rebounds and four assists.

Sherrill, who led Bowling Green to a state title in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2015, said the coaching staff, as well as his teammates, liked to have the ball in Huff’s hands

“He’s the definition of a point guard and team leader. All of our guys trusted Maddox,” he said.

A two-time all-state selection, Huff and current University of Kentucky player Trent Noah helped lead the Bears to a 13th Region title and state runner-up finish in 2024. The 2025 Bears finished as the 2A state runner-up and posted a 25-9 record with a third straight 52nd District Tournament title. HCHS posted a combined record of 124-37 in Huff’s five seasons of high school basketball.

The first Harlan County athlete to play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star games since Cumberland’s Desmond Johnson in 2008, Huff was the first HCHS player to participate and the seventh in county history following Cawood’s Greg Coldiron (1978), Phil Cox (1981) and Nick Sanford (1986), Harlan’s Charles Thomas (1995) and Todd Cox (1995) and Cumberland’s Johnson (2008).

“It was such a blessing to have been selected and participate in this tradition-rich event. The Kentucky-Indiana All Star game has had so many incredible coaches and players throughout the years. I am humbled to be a part of that history — that’s something special to me,” Huff said. “The games were high level and very competitive. It wasn’t like a regular all-star game; we wanted to play well for our home state. Playing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, was really cool to experience. The directors, coaches and players were all great to work with. It was an amazing way to end my high school career.”

Huff will report to East Tennessee State University this week to bring preparations for his first college season.