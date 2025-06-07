Lady Jackets off to strong start in summer with victory over Jellico

Published 10:18 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

By John Henson

Photo by Jason Martin Middlesboro senior center Addison Lucas worked her way inside during the Lady Jackets' summer win last week over visiting Jellico, Tenn.

Coming off their best season in over a decade, the Middlesboro Lady Jackets are trying to build on that momentum during their summer schedule.
The Lady Jackets are off to a good start, opening their summer slate with a win Tuesday over visiting Jellico, Tenn. Middlesboro won varsity and junior varsity games Thursday in a game at Bell County, then lost a varsity scrimmage to Grainger, Tenn.
Middlesboro will play host to Claiborne, Tenn., on Monday and Hancock County, Tenn., on Tuesday.

