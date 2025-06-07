Lady Jackets off to strong start in summer with victory over Jellico Published 10:18 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Coming off their best season in over a decade, the Middlesboro Lady Jackets are trying to build on that momentum during their summer schedule.

The Lady Jackets are off to a good start, opening their summer slate with a win Tuesday over visiting Jellico, Tenn. Middlesboro won varsity and junior varsity games Thursday in a game at Bell County, then lost a varsity scrimmage to Grainger, Tenn.

Middlesboro will play host to Claiborne, Tenn., on Monday and Hancock County, Tenn., on Tuesday.