Bell County finishes in final four during Western Kentucky camp Published 8:57 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Ranked among the 13th Region’s elite teams heading into the 2026 season, the Bell County Bobcats and coach Brad Sizemore are in search of quality competition to help them meet those expectations.

They found just that last week in the Western Kentucky University Team Camp in Bowling Green.

The Bobcats defeated White House (Tenn.), Madisonville-North Hopkins, Central Bullitt and Larue County during camp scrimmages. Bell’s only loss was to 12th Region power Pulaski County.

During tournament competition Saturday, the Bobcats defeated South Oldham 61-57 and Hopkinsville 56-42 before falling to eventual champ Warren Central 48-46 in the semifinals of the 28-team tournament.

“It has been a great week of team camp,” Sizemore said. “Our kids are playing hard and getting better each game out this summer.”

The Bell County varsity posted a 6-2 record at Western, while the junior varsity finished 6-1.