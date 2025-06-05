Maintenance begins on US 25E in Bell County Published 11:23 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

(from KYTC)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 office is advising motorists that a preventative maintenance project on U.S. 25E in Bell County will run from Thursday, June 5 to Monday, June 30.

The cape and seal project is from mile point 14.420 (the north flood gate in Pineville) to mile point 18.651 (the Knox County line). Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction (north and southbound) during work hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day).

Once the cape seal process begins, contractors will apply the oil-based sealant and spread limestone chips over it. These layers are then pressed together by rollers.

After an initial cure, usually that same day, traffic will be allowed back on the treated lane. However, motorists should remember that it’s not the final driving surface and should drive with caution due to the potential for loose limestone chips on the highway.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph during the project. Contractors will work to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible during construction.

Cape seal work is very weather dependent. Rain could delay the start of construction as well as its duration.

Once the first limestone chip and sealant layer are complete, the roadway must cure under traffic for two to three days. Then, contractors will apply a very thin blacktop layer over the chips to create the final driving surface.

Preventive maintenance is a proactive approach to maintaining Kentucky roads by using treatments beyond traditional asphalt. These treatments can last up to 60 percent as long as traditional asphalt resurfacing, but for 30 percent of the cost. This allows more roads to remain in good or fair condition as opposed to letting roads go into poor conditions that require a more costly repair. Preventive maintenance slows pavement deterioration, corrects minor surface distress, and increases safety.